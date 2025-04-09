Gas leak at Water’s Edge in Crystal Lake

Work continues on the Waters Edge development project on Feb. 20. 2025, in Crystal Lake. The area had a gas leak Wednesday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

A gas leak at the Water’s Edge development in Crystal Lake Wednesday morning prompted authorities to ask people to avoid the area.

Crystal Lake Police Deputy Chief Rick Neumann said a construction crew doing work at Water’s Edge accidentally hit a three-inch gas line. Neumann confirmed there have been no injuries or explosions from the leak. Neumann said businesses were closed at the time of the leak, and the line has since been repaired and roads opened.

The city put out an alert at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning telling people to avoid the area of Route 14 and Crystal Point Drive, near the Water’s Edge development. The alert said crews were working on a gas leak in the area and urged people to use alternate routes.

The city put out a follow-up alert just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday canceling the previous alert.