Read Wilma Alex’s statement after ex-husband convicted of attempting to kill her in Crystal Lake

In 2022, Wilma Alex shared with the Northwest Herald her story of the abuse she said she suffered at the hands of her husband, whom she’d met on a Philippine dating site.

The Northwest Herald doesn’t typically name victims of domestic violence, but Alex said she decided to speak out because she wanted other victims of domestic violence to know they’re not alone.

On Monday, in McHenry County court, a jury took about an hour to find Mark Alex, 60, guilty of attempted murder in the attack on Wilma Alex. The lawyer for her now-ex-husband didn’t deny he hit her with a hatchet and hammer but asserted it wasn’t attempted murder, a defense jurors rejected.

After the verdict, Wilma Alex released the following statement to her supporters:

Wilma Alex kisses her son, Brian, as she talks about all the help she received after being nearly killed in early March, during an interview Thursday, April 21, 2022, in her apartment in McHenry County. Her now-former husband, Mark Alex, was convicted in 2025 of attempted first-degree murder. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“I just want to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“To everyone who stood by me, supported me through the trials, I’m so incredibly grateful for each of you. This journey hasn’t been easy, but your love, encouragement, and presence made all the difference.

“There were times I felt overwhelmed and uncertain, but knowing I had people in my corner kept me going. Whether you offered a kind word, a helping hand, or simply showed up when I needed it most, please know it meant the world to me.

“I’m finally seeing the light, the progress, and the purpose in it all, and I couldn’t have done it without your support.”