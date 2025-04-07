West School’s Kathryn Cruz prepares to take helm as principal this summer in Crystal Lake District 47

The Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 approved Kathryn Cruz as the new principal of West Elementary starting with the 2025-26 school year at its board meeting on Feb. 18 (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Elementary District 47)

Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 has named Kathryn Cruz the new principal of West Elementary starting with the 2025-26 school year. Upon the retirement of current Principal Beth Klinsky following the end of the current school year, Cruz will assume her position on July 1.

Cruz has spent 27 years in District 47, including the last 10 at West Elementary. Before becoming assistant principal, she spent 17 years as a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Coventry, Glacier Ridge and South. She earned her bachelor’s from Illinois State University and her master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from Concordia University, where she also completed her administrative licensure.

“It is an honor that I get to continue my career at West in the Principal role,” Cruz said in a news release. “We have a strong community and I know we can all work together to help students have a wonderful school experience. I will end with our favorite saying which truly sums it up! West is the best!”

District 47 Superintendent Kathy Hinz also released a statement saying Cruz “leads with compassion and a wealth of experience bringing out the best in those around her, and creating an environment where everyone feels valued and encouraged to do their best. With strong relationships already established with staff, students, and families, this role allows her to deepen those connections, collaborate with staff, support families, and engage with students at West Elementary.”