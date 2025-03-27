Person found after going missing from Del Webb in Huntley

UPDATE: Huntley police reported Thursday afternoon on Facebook that the woman was found safe.

A woman has gone missing from Del Webb Boulevard in the Sun City development in Huntley.

The Huntley Police Department gave an address in the 12900 block of Del Webb Boulevard and said the person last seen about 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police described the person as “female white 5′4″ wearing a short blue/grey jacket with a cross-body beige purse carrying a thick book."

Huntley police asked anyone who has information to call them at 847-515-5311.