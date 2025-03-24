Driver hits tree, car lands on roof in Crystal Lake

A car rolled over onto its roof after crashing into a tree Saturday afternoon in Crystal Lake, officials reported.

At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the 1600 block of Deerhaven Drive, a gray sedan left the road “for an undetermined reason” and crashed into a tree, Crystal Lake Police Deputy Chief Richard Neumann said in an email.

The crash resulted in the car rolling over onto its roof, and the extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown, Neumann said. The driver, a Crystal Lake resident, was the sole occupant of the car.

The crash is currently under investigation, Neumann said.