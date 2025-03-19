Huntley High School’s Marcus Belin named High School Principal of the Year

Huntley High School Principal Marcus Belin, shown in 2022, has been named Principal of the Year for Illinois. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley High School Principal Marcus Belin has been named 2025 High School Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principals Association. The award recognizes high school principals who have demonstrated a positive influence on their students and learning community.

Huntley graduation Huntley High School Principal Marcus Belin speaks to those in attendance during the morning graduation ceremony Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the school in Huntley. The school graduated 736 students over three Saturday ceremonies. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Criteria for the award include:

Demonstrating a positive impact on education and advocacy for children.

Ensuring the school climate is positive and reflects high staff and student morale.

Implementing the goals and objectives of the school.

Working collaboratively with teachers and other staff to improve student achievement.

Involving the community in the life of the school and using community resources for students.

Belin has been Huntley High School’s principal for seven years and has been a school administrator for 14 years. He has been actively involved in the IPA, having served in various leadership roles, and sits on the board of the National Association for Secondary School Principals.

The High School Principal of the Year winner was selected from a pool of nominees from the 21 regions of the IPA. Belin will be recognized at the annual IPA Education Leaders Conference in October.