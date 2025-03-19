2025 Northwest Herald boys tennis preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Cary-Grove

Coach: Amanda Schuetzle (15th season)

Last year’s finish: tied for first in FVC Tournament

Top returners: Bryce Shechtman, sr.; Ryan Dixon, sr.; Jackson Karlovsky, sr.; Leo Petropoulos, sr.; Chris Ptaszek, jr.; Lincoln Karlovsky, sr.; Zach Nygren, jr.; Owen Lonergan, so.; Halen Young, jr.

Key newcomers: Finnegan Karlovsky, so.; Joe Riedel, so.; Mason Rebscher, jr.

Worth noting: Dixon and the since-graduated Derek Passaglia won No. 2 doubles in the FVC tournament last year. The Trojans return all their singles players “with plans to return to their spots, but we lost some key doubles players at the top of the lineup that finished high in the FVC,” Schuetzle said. “We are still figuring out where to put everyone else [in doubles], so our pairings are important. ... Our goal every year is to finish in the top three in the FVC. If we work as hard as this group of guys seems willing to do, it’s attainable, but something we are going to have to fight hard for with teams like Jacobs, Prairie Ridge and Huntley with some very strong players providing some real depth in their lineups, and Crystal Lake Central always being competitive. As always, we will be a workhorse of a team. We will count on our preparation, competitiveness and smart playing to give us some wins we might otherwise not be expected to get. We are always expecting to compete well enough to get wins we should, and always striving to steal a few unexpected ones as well.”

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Cory Osterberg (10th season)

Last year’s finish: fourth in FVC Tournament

Top returners: Audon Berg, sr.; Ryan Spencer, jr.; Conor Naughton, sr.; Eli Irwin, sr.; Nate Muszynski, so.; Luke Polston, sr.; Tanner Hutchins, sr.; Jack Lisle, jr.

Key newcomers: Keshav Parikh, fr.; Charlie Wilson, sr.; Prateek Ponnam, jr.

Worth noting: The Tigers graduated the top of their singles and doubles, but still have several varsity veterans. “Great team chemistry with a lot of returning players,” Osterberg said. “Losing (Nos.) 1 and 2 singles from last year as well as both No. 1 doubles players means that the guys need to step up and play at higher positions this year. I’m hopeful that they are up for the challenge and that we will finish in the top half of the conference.”

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Mark Scheurich (second season)

Last year’s finish: ninth in FVC Tournament

Top returners: Eryk Bucior, jr.; Zeke Boldman, jr.; Bayel Muktar, jr.; Fletcher Kmitta, jr; Jake Pasek, so.

Key newcomers: Deyan Milushev, jr., Nazar Muktar, fr.; Charlie Santarelli, fr.

Worth noting: The Gators return two state qualifiers in Bucior (doubles) and Boldman (singles), who will look to return to the tournament in 2025 as singles players, Scheurich said. Bucior played first singles as a freshman two years ago. Scheurich said he’s especially impressed with the growth of Muktar, Kmitta and Pasek. “They are hitting very well,” Scheurich said. “As a team, we are looking to more consistently compete with our FVC opponents this year. Our three singles positions should be very competitive. Our doubles teams will feature all new pairings, but we have some athletes who are ready to battle this spring. I look forward to seeing the boys continue to improve and hopefully move a little higher in the FVC standings.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Yuto Tsukida (sixth season)

Last year’s finish: sixth in FVC Tournament

Top returners: Aarav Shah, so.; Casey McKinney, sr.; Cavan Svec, jr.; Pranav Saravanan, jr.; Jackson Baird, sr.; Sebastian Llavona, so.

Worth noting: Shah qualified for state in Class 2A and won a match after finishing runner-up at No. 1 singles in the FVC Tournament. Saravanan, who won the FVC title at third singles, also returns for the Chargers. “We look to keep building from last year and push for more victories,” Tsukida said. “With hard work, dedication and a focus on team chemistry, I am hoping to improve their game and rise to the challenge. We’re hoping to keep the same momentum going and strive for excellence.”

Hampshire

Coach: Jonathan Okon (first season)

Last year’s finish: 7-6

Top returners: Braden Koffen, sr.; Chris Roth, sr.; Joaquin Cortes, sr.; Jake Notter, sr.; Braydon Bowgren, sr.

Key newcomers: Jacob Cho, so.; Carter Dustin, fr.

Worth noting: Okon, who replaces Dylan Clark as coach, said varsity veterans Koffen and Roth will anchor singles for the Whip-Purs, while the freshman Dustin and the sophomore Cho should have a big impact. “Our program is excited to get the season started with a clear focus on competing for every single point,” Okon said. “This mindset, combined with a talented senior group, sets the team up for a competitive season.” In doubles, the team benefits from the return of several key players, including Cortes, Notter and Bowgren. “All three have been instrumental in the program’s success over the past few years and will continue to be pivotal in doubles matchups this season,” Okon said. “The emphasis on relentless effort and teamwork will be key.”

Huntley

Coach: Kris Grabner (second season)

Last year’s finish: 9-7, fifth in FVC Tournament

Top returners: Will Geske, jr.; Tanush Gulati, so.; Vivek Yandamuri, so.; Eashan Cherukuri, jr.; Rithwik Depala, so

Key newcomers: James Doughty, fr.; Adam Stec, fr.; Ethan Cronin, fr

Worth noting: The junior Geske has won the FVC title in No. 1 singles in each of his first two years of high school and already is a two-time Northwest Herald Player of the Year. He won two matches at state last year. The Red Raiders graduated only one player off last season’s squad. “We will remain a young team, but our depth will be improved,” Grabner said.

Jacobs

Coach: Jon Betts (20th season)

Last year’s finish: tied first in FVC tournament

Top returners: August Nelson, sr.; Ryan Fulton, sr.; Rudra Rathod, sr.; Brennen Miller, sr.; Soham Kalra, jr.; Zach Hallenbeck, jr.; Jack Soto, so.; Ronnav Deshmukh, so.

Key newcomers: JJ Jones, jr.; Dylan Heard, jr.; Kurtis Kornatoski, jr.; Brendan Mau, jr.; Matt Libes, jr.; Lyon Sapanhila, so.; Gio Giacomino, so.; Jason Peak, so.; Sammy Santa-Ines, fr.; Daryan Do, fr.; Svilen Kolev, fr.

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles lost several players from last season’s FVC-championship team, but Betts says “we’re optimistic that we’ll be fielding a strong team capable of competing with any team in the area.” Nelson, Fulton and Kalra all qualified for state last year. Nelson and Kalra won first doubles at the FVC Tournament, while Fulton was a champ at No. 2 doubles. “We have a large group of hungry players moving up to the varsity level along with several talented freshmen who we expect to contribute substantially and immediately,” Betts said. “With a solid core of returning players leading the way and setting the standard, we have all the pieces to be successful.”

Jacobs’ Soham Kalbra returns the ball during a doubles match with partner Augie Nelson (not pictured) in the state championship preliminaries at Buffalo Grove High School on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

McHenry

Coach: Kyle Funkhouser (20th season)

Last year’s finish: 2-11

Top returners: Brayden Gardon, jr.; Lachlan Gardon, sr.; Aidan Kuzmiak, sr.; Will Lard, sr.; Nick Marchant, jr.; Owen Miller, jr.; Mohsin Rizvi, sr.; Alex Rudzki, jr.; Matt Zurawski, so.

Key newcomers: Andrew Franklin, so.; Atticus LaPorta, jr.

Worth noting: The Warriors didn’t have their best season last year, but Rizvi won the FVC title at No. 2 singles. “A lot of the guys have put in some extra time this offseason, and I look forward to seeing that hard work pay off,” Funkhouser said.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Willy Stastny (seventh season)

Last year’s finish: tied third in FVC, third in Class 1A

Top returners: Jacob Kim, sr.; Cole Palese, sr.; Tim Jones, jr.

Key newcomers: Odin Bailey, fr.

Worth noting: The Wolves finished third in the Class 1A state tournament last year and return their entire starting lineup. Kim lost a three-set match in his state semifinal. The doubles team of Palese and Jones took fifth. All three players were competing at state for the second year in a row. “We should be solid at the top of the lineup, and I am excited to see how the bottom of our lineup and the top of our JV from last year improve,” said Stastny, whose Wolves won the FVC Tournament two years ago. “Hopefully we can find a few more points in the dual matches and have a better showing in the conference tournament than we did last year.”

Jacob Kim of Prairie Ridge returns the ball during the Class 1A consolation semifinals during the boys state tennis tournament at Palatine High School on Saturday, May 25, 2024 in Palatine. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Kishwaukee River Conference

Johnsburg

Coach: Rachel Rung (first season)

Last year’s finish: third in KRC Tournament

Top returners: Tyler Batt, jr.; Ryan O’Dell, jr.; Jack Rung, so.; Liam Niederhofer, so.; Charlie Ten Bruin, so.; Carson Teschner, jr.

Key newcomers: Carson Klos, fr.

Worth noting: Batt was the KRC champion at No. 1 singles last year and should again be one of the top players in the area. The rest of the Skyhawks lineup should be significantly improved. “For most of our players, 2024 was their first year of competitive tennis,” said Rung, who served as assistant coach last year. “We have some very good athletes. They just need more tennis experience. We expect to see a good deal of progress from last year.”

Tyler Batt, Johnsburg (Photo provided by Johnsburg High School)

Marengo

Coach: Rafael Martinez (first season)

Last year’s finish: fifth in KRC Tournament

Top returners: none

Key newcomers: Bruce Janjic Lopes, so.; Julio Ruiz, so.; Brandon Sackis, so.; Jayson Carr, fr.; Liam Fricke, fr.; Derek Guadiana, fr.; Zane Markus, fr.; Tannin Peck, fr.; Nathanual Perkins, fr.; Connor Salazar, fr.

Worth noting: Martinez, who also is Marengo’s boys golf coah, replaces Erika Kane, who served as coach the past eight seasons. The Indians do not have any seniors or juniors. “The future is bright with such a young team,” Martinez said. “[We’re] hoping to build a foundation for years to come.”

Woodstock

Coach: John Oliveira (first season)

Last year’s finish: 14-2-1, first in KRC Tournament

Top returners: Brett Neuhart, sr.; Stewart Reuter, sr.; Ben Vanderville, jr.

Key newcomers: Juan Avila, sr.; Cleus Ricafort, sr.; Hayden Rogers, sr.; Noah Thornburg, sr.; Aaron VanSickle, sr.; Luke Zimmerman, sr.

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks won their second KRC championship in a row last season and return two conference champs in Neuhart (No. 2 singles) and Reuter (No. 2 doubles). “With the exception of three players, this year’s varsity team comprises newcomers,” said Oliveira, who replaces Jake Porter as coach. “Given the frequent lineup changes, these players are eager to establish themselves on the court. It is unlikely that we will maintain the same lineup consistently as we have in the past. While there will be initial challenges as players transition between singles and doubles, this experience will ultimately benefit us as the season progresses and matches become more significant. Depending on the lineup we select, our doubles teams could be entertaining to observe, with Brett Neuhart and Stewart Reuter leading us at one doubles.”

Woodstock North

Coach: Bart Zadlo (eighth season)

Last year’s finish: second in KRC Tournament

Top returners: Brody Case, sr.; Jude Suay, jr.; Alex Flores, sr.; Parker Mauch, jr.; Logan Barnes, jr.; Braden Olson, so.

Top newcomers: Charlie Martin, fr.

Worth noting: Case won No. 3 singles in the KRC Tournament last year, while Suay was second at No. 2 singles. The Thunder also received runner-up efforts from Mauck (No. 2 doubles), Barnes (No. 3 doubles) and Olson (No. 4 doubles).

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Gina Jasovic (second season)

Last year’s finish: second in CCC Tournament

Top returners: Cameron Riemann, jr.; Finn Piefer, jr.; Thomas Kumm, sr.

Key newcomers: Alek Jasovic, fr.; Reilly Piefer, fr.; Mark Jablonski, so.; Danny Derouen, so.; Ryan Falbo, fr.

Worth noting: The Hurricanes are coming off a runner-up finish in the CCC in Jasovic’s first season as coach. “We had a good turnout this year with new players joining the team, said Jasovic, whose roster includes her son, freshman Alek Jasovic. ”It’s great to see the program growing. We need to continue working on improving our technique and skills with emphasis on practicing off-season as well."