McHenry man found dead at Moraine Hills State Park

A McHenry man is believed to have died of natural causes after his remains were found on a trail at the Moraine Hills State Park Thursday, officials report.

Craig M. Ragusin, 66, was identified by McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein, according to a coroner’s office news release. Ragusin was found dead at the scene, and investigations determined he died from natural causes.

The coroner’s office thanked the Illinois Conservation Police and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District in the news release for their collaboration during the investigation.

Ragusin was the director of roofing operations for McHenry-based contractor Metalmaster Roofmaster and retired in June 2023, Erin O’Sullivan of Metalmaster and Roofmaster said. Ragusin and his team received the Master Contractor Award in 2014 by Firestone Building Products Company LLC.