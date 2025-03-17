1 dead after head-on crash near Union Sunday; 2 others seriously injured

One of three people critically injured in a crash on Sunday, March 16, 2025, near Union has died, officials said. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

One of the three people critically injured in a crash Sunday morning near Union has died, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An 89-year-old woman from Woodbury, Minnesota, died from injuries she received in a head-on crash that occurred at about 9:25 a.m. on Route 176 east of North Union Road. The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim.

According to a news release Monday, a 2007 Kia Sportage was heading east on Route 176 and collided head-on with a westbound 2016 Mazda CX-5 in what was described as whiteout conditions by Marengo Fire & Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha. Roads were covered in snow at the time of the crash, Vucha said. Marengo received about 4 inches of snow Sunday, according to a report to the National Weather Service.

Four people were injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The drive of the Mazda, a 64-year-old Crystal Lake man, was taken to Northwestern Hospital Huntley in critical condition. A passenger in that vehicle, a 64-year-old Crystal Lake woman, was taken to Northwestern Hospital McHenry in stable condition. The deceased woman, who had also been taken to Northwestern Huntley, was also a passenger in the Mazda.

The driver of the Kia, a 40-year-old Marengo man, refused treatment at the scene, and a 17-year-old passenger was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital Crystal Lake in good condition. A 37-year-old male passenger from Marengo was taken to Northwestern Huntley, also in good condition, according to the release.

All but one victim was wearing a seat belt at the time of crash, according to sheriff’s official. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate. The Marengo and Union fire protection districts responded along with the sheriff’s office, Vucha said.