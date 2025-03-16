Car rolls down embankment amid heavy snow near Harvard

A car fell down an embankment near a creek Sunday, March 16, 2025, near Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A car rolled down an embankment near a creek Sunday near Harvard.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called out to the area of McGuire and Lindwall roads just before 10:50 a.m. Sunday, district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said.

A woman driving the car was out of the vehicle upon fire crews' arrival, Vucha said. Paramedics evaluated the driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, at the scene, but she refused any further medical treatment.

Roads in Harvard were snow-covered at the time of the crash, Vucha said. The National Weather Service received a report of 5 inches of snow in the Harvard area.

A car fell down an embankment near a creek Sunday, March 16, 2025, near Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, Vucha said.