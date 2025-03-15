Letter: Let’s strengthen community in Crystal Lake – together

Dear Editor,

After nearly a decade in Chicago, my husband and I moved to Crystal Lake to raise our children near family. Coming home has reminded me what makes this community so special – our strong local businesses, beautiful parks, engaged residents, and traditions that bring us together. I’m running for City Council because I care deeply about our city’s future and want to ensure it remains a thriving, welcoming place for generations to come.

Since 2021, I’ve served on the Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission, working to guide responsible growth while preserving what makes our community unique. As a Realtor with Lewke Partners, I help families put down roots in Crystal Lake, and as a volunteer with District 47 and a faculty member at Loyola University Chicago, I’m committed to education and community engagement. These experiences have strengthened my ability to bring people together, listen to different perspectives, and collaborate to make thoughtful decisions. I believe in leadership that is open, inclusive, and forward-thinking. We can honor our history while embracing fresh ideas that keep Crystal Lake vibrant.

I’m grateful for your support and look forward to these important conversations. Learn more at natashateetsov.com. Let’s work together to build a bright future for Crystal Lake!

In community,

Natasha Teetsov

Candidate for Crystal Lake City Council