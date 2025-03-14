Early voting begins Monday in McHenry County to elect mayors, school board members and more

FILE - Voting machines are set up in 2023 inside the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

McHenry County voters can head over to the polls starting Monday to decide who will lead their municipalities, school boards and other local offices.

Early voting for the April 1 election begins Monday, and voters can cast a ballot at any early-voting site in the county. The full list of early-voting locations can be found at bit.ly/3DGJDoU.

Voters also have the option of voting in person on election day. You can find a sample ballot and election day polling place information here: bit.ly/41PVclB.

There’s still time to request a ballot by mail as well. Information and a form are available at mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/county-clerk/elections. After the form is returned, the McHenry County Clerk’s Office asks voters to give two business days to process the request and at least five business days for the postal service to mail ballots.

Voters who change their mind about voting by mail can surrender the mail ballot at the polls and vote in person. Voters also can drop off their ballots at drop boxes at some of the early-voting sites or any time at the drop box at the county building, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock. Ballots have to be postmarked by April 1 and arrive up to two weeks after election day to count.

Early voting had been scheduled to start March 7 but was pushed back for reasons that County Clerk Joe Tirio said related to the ballot-counting process for the Feb. 25 primary, from which results were finalized days ago.