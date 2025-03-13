2025 Northwest Herald Girls Bowler of the Year: Huntley’s Erica DeBello

Bowling is in Erica DeBello’s genes.

The Huntley senior, whose dad, Eric, is her coach in high school, grew up around the bowling alley, learning how to bowl at 5 years old and following the path of two older brothers who also took a liking to the sport at an early age.

DeBello’s love of all things bowling has only continued to grow.

Next year, she’ll join the women’s team at NCAA Division I Wichita State, a national powerhouse that regularly produces some of the country’s top bowlers.

The Shockers officially joined the NCAA ranks this season and compete in the 10-team Conference USA. Prior to that, Wichita State won a record 11 national titles, including in 2024, qualifying for national tournaments through the Intercollegiate Team Championships.

In her final high school season, DeBello shined for the Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference champion Red Raiders and was named the FVC/KRC Girls Bowler of the Year. Huntley went on to advance to sectionals as a team.

DeBello, who racked up tournament titles throughout her senior year, posted McHenry County’s highest individual score at a loaded Oregon Sectional, but did not advance to state.

Still, DeBello’s best bowling remains ahead of her.

For her performance, DeBello was selected as the 2025 Northwest Herald Girls Bowler of the Year by the sports staff. She spoke with the Northwest Herald about having her dad as a coach, her dream job and more.

Huntley senior Erica DeBello poses with the Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference championship trophy. (Photo provided by Eric DeBello)

How did you get into bowling?

DeBello: I got into bowling because of my dad. I was 5 years old. He signed me up because he did it at a young age, and he wanted my brothers and I to try it, as well. I’ve been bowling ever since.

What did you like about the sport?

DeBello: I liked the atmosphere of it, and it also gave me something to do. I did gymnastics around that time, but I quit that to keep bowling.

What’s it like having your dad as your coach?

DeBello: I actually like it. He’s been coaching me for so long, and he knows what works and what doesn’t work for me. If I’m questioning something, he always has the right answer. He helps keep me mentally in it, and he knows my equipment as well as I do. If I’m struggling in any way, he’s there to help.

What is one match or event this season that sticks out in your memory?

DeBello: The biggest event that stood out to me was when we went to the Oswego [Mid State Tournament]. We went to Peoria and stayed overnight in a hotel. It was six games, like our tournaments usually are, and there was a lot of tough competition. It was a very hard day for the team and individually for everybody. I managed to take eighth, but it felt like it was worse than that. We all learned we needed to pick each other up more. Maybe it was because it was over Christmas break and we were tired and needed a break, but that’s OK. We all grew from it.

What is something you worked on this year to improve your game?

DeBello: I was working on corner pins a lot. My 10 pin, because I have been very inconsistent with it. A lot of the time at practice, that’s all I would be doing.

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?

DeBello: Italy. It just seems so beautiful there.

What talent are you no good at that you wish you could do well?

DeBello: Being able to write or do anything with my left hand, so I could use both.

What is your favorite comfort food?

DeBello: Pizza. I love Woodfire Pizza in West Dundee.

Which teammate inspires you?

DeBello: That’s a tough one. They all inspire me.

Where is your favorite place to bowl?

DeBello: I like Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville.

How many bowling balls do you own?

DeBello: Ten or 12. For big meets and stuff, I normally bring three with me. Depending on what bowling alley or if it’s a big tournament, I’ll bring six balls.

What’s a good bowling fashion tip?

DeBello: Probably just to have your hair up.

What are some of your favorite movies or TV shows?

DeBello: I love “The Outsiders.” That movie was amazing. I also really like “Grey’s Anatomy.” I’m still watching it. I’m on the 15th season right now.

How often are you bowling?

DeBello: I normally bowl on Saturdays and Sundays, but if I have free time during the week I try and go at least one more time.

What is your most prized possession?

DeBello: My most prized possession would be any of the birthday cards I received from my grandparents. I’ve kept every one.

How did you end up committing to Wichita State?

DeBello: I did Wichita State bowling camps over the summer. I think I did one going into my sophomore year, and then I did it every year after that. I’ve done it three times so far. When I went, I was like, “Oh, my goodness. I love the feel here.” We got to stay in the dorms, and they were amazing. I just loved everything about it. My coach I work with outside of high school bowled at Wichita State. I didn’t realize how advanced the program was until I got to witness it firsthand.

What is your biggest achievement in bowling?

DeBello: My biggest achievement would be shooting 11 strikes in a row for a 279. That was at Elgin Lanes.

What are your hobbies outside of bowling?

DeBello: I like to listen to music, and I like to color and draw.

What would be your dream job?

DeBello: I’d like to be an ultrasound technician.

What are you most excited about Wichita State?

DeBello: I’m just excited to get away, to experience new opportunities and meet new people.