Garage fire Sunday night in McHenry; resident had water hose on it

When the McHenry Township Fire Protection District rolled up to a fire Sunday night, firefighters found the homeowner had gotten a head start on putting it out.

He had a garden hose trained on the small garage fire, according to Battalion Chief David Harwood.

Firefighters were called at 9:50 p.m. to the 1000 block of Carrick Lane, McHenry, for the report of a structure fire. Arriving about four minutes after the first call, firefighters found smoke coming from the attached garage of a two-story townhome, according to a news release.

Arriving crews fully extinguished the fire, which was contained to the garage, and vented smoke from the area, the release said.

A damage estimate was not provided, and fire officials did not say what in the garage was on fire. No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation, according to the release.