To the Editor:

I join other voices who have written to the Northwest Herald concerning the decision to limit the content of letters to the editor to purely local affairs. To me it is a form of censorship, a way to stifle dissent, a way to avoid the most pressing issues of our day. I notice, too, that national/world news is covered less frequently. Why has the paper taken this turn? I don’t like it.

Toni Weaver

McHenry