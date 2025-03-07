Huntley’s Anna Campanelli headlines 6 Northwest Herald-area girls basketball players named All-State by IBCA

Huntley’s Anna Campanelli takes a shot in January 2025 against Cary-Grove in Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Huntley senior Anna Campanelli was one of six Northwest-Herald area players named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State Girls Basketball Team, which was released Friday afternoon.

Campanelli, a 5-foot-10 guard who led the Red Raiders to a team-record 35 wins and averaged 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3 steals a game along with making 41 3-pointers, earned first-team honors in Class 4A.

Huntley senior forward Paula Strzelecki (6-foot), who averaged 11.6 points and 8 rebounds a game for the Fox Valley Conference champions, was selected to the third team.

Cary-Grove senior Ellie Mjaanes, a 6-foot-2 forward, was named to the Class 3A third team after averaging 15.5 points and 6 rebounds a game in her final season. The Trojans won back-to-back regional titles.

Crystal Lake South junior Laken LePage, a 5-foot-7 guard making her return from ACL surgery, earned special mention in 3A after averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 steals a game with 61 3-pointers.

In Class 2A, Marian Central senior guard Juliette Huff and Johnsburg freshman guard Summer Toussaint both earned special mention.

Huff (5-9) averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game while knocking down 47 3s.

Toussaint (5-10) made an instant impact for the Skyhawks, averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 steals and 2.2 assists a game, along with 63 3s.