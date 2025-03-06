Advocate Health cardiologist: Know the signs of a heart attack

February marked Heart Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health and wellness. According to the CDC, every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a heart attack. That’s why it’s so important to know the signs of a heart attack and be prepared to act fast if it happens to you or someone you care about. Plus, there are plenty of ways to stay on top of your heart health and even prevent heart attacks altogether.

Heart attacks usually happen when blood flow to the heart is reduced or blocked. The most common culprit is a buildup of calcium in the arteries, which can rupture and cause blood clots. Sometimes, a narrowing of the coronary artery can block blood flow and lead to a heart attack.

There are many risk factors that can increase the chances of having a heart attack. Smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, lack of exercise, stress and a family history of heart disease are all key factors. It’s also important to note that certain racial or ethnic groups, like South Asians, are more likely to have heart disease at younger age than others.

Some heart attacks start suddenly and intensify, while other begin mildly with discomfort. Chest pain or discomfort, cold sweat, extreme fatigue, heartburn and dizziness are common indicators of a heart attack. Women may experience different symptoms, like shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and pain in the back or jaw, which aren’t always linked to heart attacks.

Recognizing these symptoms and getting care immediately is critical. If you or someone you’re with starts showing heart attack symptoms, don’t wait—call 911 immediately. Taking an aspirin, if it’s safe for you to do so, can help prevent blood clots from forming while waiting for medical help to arrive. The longer the heart goes without enough oxygen, the more damage is done.

At the hospital emergency department, the cardiac emergency response team will run an EKG test to check the heart’s electrical activity. Together with the cardiac troponin test, it helps doctors confirm if someone’s having a heart attack.

Once confirmed, the heart specialist performs a coronary angiography procedure, using x-ray imaging and contrast dye to visualize the coronary arteries. If a blockage is found, the doctor may perform a coronary angioplasty with stent placement. This minimally invasive procedure uses a thin catheter with a small balloon to open the blocked artery and insert a stent to keep the artery open. If there are multiple complicated blockages, bypass surgery might be necessary to create a new pathway for blood to flow.

After leaving the hospital, patients typically schedule a follow-up with their cardiologist about two weeks later. Then they’ll start cardiac rehab, a supervised exercise program that takes place two to three times a week for around three months. Most will continue regular follow-up appointments every six months to keep an eye on their heart. The good news is many people can live full, active lives after having a heart attack.

Heart attacks and other heart health issues can be prevented. It all comes down to managing risk factors. While you can’t change your family history, making lifestyle changes can have a huge impact. If you have existing chronic health conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes, it’s important to work with your doctor to manage them. Also, living a healthy lifestyle—avoiding smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, eating nutritious foods, getting enough exercise, and managing stress—goes a long way in keeping your heart healthy.

Dr. Hetal Gandhi is a cardiologist and sees patients at Advocate Heart Institute in Crystal Lake. Learn more about heart health and care at advocatehealth.com/your-health/heart.