McHenry Outdoor Theatre to open for season March 21

The McHenry Outdoor Theatre will open for the 2025 season Friday, March 21.

The new season will not only include plenty of blockbuster films, but tribute weekends to different stars, genres and directors, as well as fun events throughout the summer and fall.

The theatre will open with a showing of Disney’s new “Snow White,” a live action adaptation of the classic 1937 film.

The theatre will be open Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day weekend and after will be open seven days a week.

“It’s like a movie lovers’ dream,” said Joe Cicero, president of marketing and promotions for the theater. “We’ve got ‘A Minecraft Movie,’ Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*,’ the new, live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon,’ films, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ Superman,’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ and ‘Bad Guys 2,’ just to name a handful.”

“It’s like the blockbuster floodgates have opened,” said Scott Dehn, owner of the theater. “It’s just an especially spectacular year for a lot of highly anticipated movies. And we can’t wait to welcome families back to our beautiful setting to enjoy them.”

Beyond opening weekend, Cicero said special activities and opportunities slated this year include the Bremer Team - Keller Williams Success Realty Easter Egg Hunt; a John Hughes weekend including triple features of his most treasured films; a “Mean Girls” weekend; Robin Williams weekend; Dog Lovers’ weekend; Reel Deal Pizza Meals; carload nights; closed caption nights; Build an Outdoor Survival Kit Sundays and Project Popcorn, an initiative to give back to area charities.

Complete details, including dates, showtimes, information about scheduling a group event and more can be found at goldenagecinemas.com.

“We are so excited about giving families an opportunity to enjoy some time outside making special memories throughout the season, and helping them to get a great value for their entertainment buck,” Cicero said. “It’s going to be a fantastic year.”

The theater is located at 1510 Chapel Hill Road, McHenry.