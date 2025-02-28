Huntley’s perfect year continues, Raiders defeat Libertyville to win first sectional title since 2016

Huntley's Anna Campanelli raises the secitonal plaque and her teammates celebrate around her after Huntley defeated Libertyville to win the Class 4A Huntley Sectional Championship on Thursday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

HUNTLEY – Huntley’s starters watched with excitement and anticipation from the bench as the final seconds ticked away on a 63-50 win over Libertyville in Thursday’s Class 4A Huntley Sectional final.

It was a fitting way for the Red Raiders – all 14 players and coaches – to celebrate the 35th consecutive win of the season and the program’s first sectional title in almost 10 years.

Huntley's Anna Campanelli (left) guards Libertyville's Elinor Lindal as he brings the ball up the court during the IHSA Class 4A Huntley Sectional Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at Huntley High School.

“To have the opportunity for our bench to come in was awesome,” said senior guard Anna Campanelli, who recorded 14 points and five assists. “We’re really 14-as-1. We all work together to push each other and get better every day. The atmosphere was great to see. Everybody came out tonight to watch us play.”

The Raiders, who are the only undefeated team in the state, move on to meet Loyola – a 55-30 winner over Maine South – at 6 p.m. Monday in a Warren Supersectional.

Huntley (35-0), which won its first sectional championship since 2016, is trying to reach the state tournament for the first time in 12 years.

“I’m really proud of our team this season and how far we’ve come,” said senior forward Paul Strzelecki (12 points, game-high 18 rebounds), who was surrounded by a handful of young Raiders' fans dressed in red and black after the game.

“Coming off last year and how that ended (losing by a point in the regional final), that really motivated us to come back and be our best.”

Huntley has got the best of every opponent so far.

On Thursday, it was the hot shooting of junior guard Aubrina Adamik who helped get the Raiders rolling. Adamik poured in a game-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range.

Huntley's Aubrina Adamik celebrates a 3-pointer basket during the IHSA Class 4A Huntley Sectional Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Adamik’s signature follow-through had the Raiders' fans buzzing.

“We didn’t shoot our best on Tuesday (a 39-37 win against Lake Zurich), so we we had to come out today and show what we can do,” she said. “Obviously, it’s a relief to make your first shot, but the energy and confidence my teammates gave me, that’s what really got me going.”

Huntley trailed by as many as six points early, but tied the Wildcats (28-6) on the second 3-pointer of the first quarter by guard Luca Garlin (eight points). Leading 15-13, Adamik started the second quarter with a 3 and knocked down another with 5:40 remaining to push the Raiders' lead to 23-17.

On their next possession, senior Ava McFadden drove the baseline and passed to a wide-open Strzelecki (6-foot), who hit a corner 3 for a 26-19 lead. McFadden later sank Huntley’s seventh 3 of the first half to go up 31-21. Huntley led 35-28 at halftime.

“They have shooters all around,” Libertyville coach Greg Pedersen said. “We felt like we were doing our best containing (Campanelli and Strzelecki), but they just rained down 3s on us. They’re a well-rounded team with multiple people who can hurt you.”

The Wildcats were led by sophomore guard Lily Fisher with 17 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Elinor Lindal tallied 12 points in her final high school game, while seniors Madison Sears (nine rebounds) and Sophia Cesnovar each had four points. Junior Ella Pawelczyk had a strong game off the bench with 10 points.

Huntley's Anna Campanelli drives to the basket against Libertyville's Elinor Lindal during the IHSA Class 4A Huntley Sectional Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Lindal was tasked with defending Campanelli, a Division-I Kent State commit, and held her to one field goal in the first half. Campanelli attacked the basket often and was 10 of 12 from the free-throw line for the game.

Lindal said the difference Thursday was Huntley’s hot shooting.

“Those 3-pointers for sure,” Lindal said. “I don’t know how it happened. One girl shot the lights out. Sometimes they hit them, sometimes they don’t. Today they hit them.”

Libertyville was able to cut Huntley’s lead to 35-31 at the start of the third quarter after a three-point play by Cesnovar, but the Wildcats wouldn’t get any closer. Strzelecki made a strong post move and scored with 4:15 left in the third to go up 42-33, and Adamik followed with her fifth 3 to take a 45-33 lead.

“Aubrina was huge with some of the shots she made,” said Huntley coach Steve Raethz, whose Raiders won their fourth sectional title in program history. “She shot and played with a lot of confidence. What a great job by her stepping up and giving us a huge lift offensively.”

Strzelecki, too, was a lot to handle for the Wildcats.

“Paula had a tough task with guarding their big, and I thought she did a really great job,” Raethz said. “She’s just been so steady for us on both ends this season. She did a great job with her post defense tonight.”

Libertyville was trying to win its second straight sectional title after a 30-year drought was ended last year. The Wildcats finished 14-0 to win the North Suburban Conference.

“I don’t think we were predicted to have that type of success this year,” Pedersen said. “Getting a sectional victory is sweet for us. This shouldn’t diminish what they accomplished this year.”

“This year meant a lot to me because I got to start and show what I can do,” Lindal added. “I just love all these girls. I grew up with them. It’s a tough way to go, but I’m proud of how far we got.”