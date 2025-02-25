After car drives over fire hose, ruining it, McHenry Township fire district asks motorists to use caution

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District, whose station is pictured in 2023, has put out a request for drivers to be more careful around active response scene. (Janelle Walker)

A 60-year-old Antioch woman is set for McHenry County traffic court on Wednesday, accused of driving over a McHenry Township Fire Protection District hose as it was being used on an active fire.

The Jan. 14 incident damaged the fire hose to the point it could no longer be used to fight that fire, or any fire in the future, Deputy Chief Steven Spraker said.

It is not the only recent incident where a driver put firefighters in danger – be it because they were on their mobile phone or just not respecting emergency vehicles, Spraker said.

People don’t always slow down or yield right of way to emergency vehicles and first responders, he said.

In the January incident, the driver “bypassed a marked McHenry County Sheriff’s Office patrol car with its emergency lights activated” and drove where the road was closed to through traffic during the fire, according to a fire district release.

That fire was called in at 8:40 p.m. along Fox Lake Road. As there were no hydrants in the area, water was shuttled to the scene. A live downed power line near the back of the home also hampered crews, according to a news release at the time. The fire left the home uninhabitable until repairs could be made.

By driving over the hose, the errant driver, “cut the outside of the hose jacket,” Spraker said, rendering it unusable.

Had the incident occurred earlier “it definitely would have” affected their ability to put out the blaze, Spraker said, as firefighters would have to unhook the now-faulty hose and connect a new hose to the water tender truck.

A replacement hose costs the fire district $500, he said, adding the district takes good care of its hoses and have had some for 20 years.

The department reminds residents that when they encounter an emergency scene to:

Not cross barricades or road closures when emergency vehicles lights are activated, indicating unsafe areas for the public.

Slow down and stay alert, reducing speed when approaching an emergency scene while being mindful of personnel and equipment in the roadway.

Follow emergency responder instructions. They are on site to ensure everyone’s safety and mitigate the incident.

Observe the scene and be aware of emergency responders, vehicles and equipment locations.

“Our top priority is ensuring the safety of our community and our firefighters during emergencies,” Fire Chief Rudy Horist said in a prepared statement. “We urge everyone to remain vigilant when approaching emergency scenes.”