Chick-fil-A to open in McHenry

A Chick-fil-A, similar to this one pictured in 2024, is due to open in McHenry this year. (Bob Okon)

Start counting your chickens: A Chick-fil-A is headed to McHenry this year.

Mayor Wayne Jett made the announcement at his State of the City address Thursday, saying the city spent years in talks with the national franchise.

Restaurant developers plan to break ground in March on new a new building near the intersection of Route 31-Richmond Road and McCullom Lake Road between U-Haul and Casey’s, with a tentative opening date in August or September, Jett said.

“It just doesn’t happen overnight,” Jett said of the city’s long courtship of Chick-fil-A.