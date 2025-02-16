3 injured in crash that shut down part of Route 31 in Crystal Lake

A crash in Crystal Lake shut down parts of Route 31 Sunday afternoon.

Local police said they responded at shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Route 31 at Brighton Lane for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation found a Honda sedan was turning southbound from Brighton onto Route 31 when it collided with a Toyota SUV that was traveling northbound, Crystal Lake police said in a news release.

The Honda driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter from the scene, police said, while two people from the Toyota were taken to the hospital with injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.

A portion road was shut down for about three hours during the on-scene investigation and rescue. Southbound traffic on Route 31 had been diverted onto Half Mile Road.

The crash is under investigation, and Crystal Lake police ask anyone with information to call the department at 815-356-3620 or send an anonymous tip by texting CLPDTIP and the information to 847411 (tip411). Normal text messaging rates apply.