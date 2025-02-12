Johnsburg makes critical adjustments to win pivotal KRC game over Plano

Johnsburg junior Jayce Schmitt scored 15 points to help the Skyhawks beat Plano 58-52 on Tuesday night in Johnsburg.

JOHNSBURG – Nothing went according to plan for Johnsburg on Tuesday night.

The Skyhawks couldn’t find a way to take control of their pivotal game against Plano to keep near the top of the Kishwaukee River Conference race. Johnsburg’s signature transition 3-pointers weren’t falling, and they didn’t have a response for the Reapers’ scoring in the paint.

So Johnsburg got rid of its plan.

Junior Jayce Schmitt took over in the second half, and the Skyhawks made late-game defensive adjustments in order to win 58-52.

“This is a big win,” Schmitt said. “We’re coming in here, we knew we needed to do it, we did it. Got business done.”

The first change came in the second half after Johnsburg (15-13, 9-3) trailed 26-22 at halftime. The Skyhawks ran out to a 9-0 lead when they made their first three 3-pointers. But Plano’s transition and perimeter defense stopped Johnsburg from executing what is its offensive bread and butter.

Johnsburg coach Mike Toussaint turned to Schmitt in the post in the second half. The Skyhawks got the ball to Schmitt deep in the post, and he took advantage. Schmitt scored 12 of his 15 game-high points in the second half.

Once Schmitt started drawing double-teams, he started spraying the ball out to the perimeter and found teammates for open shots. Junior Jarrel Albea and sophomore Josh Kaunas each added nine points

“We have that capability,” Toussaint said. “So it’s not our typical thing. … We just went on a cold streak there in the end of the first half. So pound inside.”

Adjustment No. 1? Done.

The second change came in the final two minutes of the game. Leading 53-50 with just over two minutes left, Toussaint had the Skyhawks run a 1-3-1 defense, something the team had never done.

But Plano couldn’t adjust to having its big taken out of the equation, and Johnsburg held off a late comeback.

“We felt comfortable,” Schmitt said. “[Toussaint] walked us through, just take away the guys in the middle and don’t let him catch it on the wings or paint.”

Sophomore Ethan Taxis led the Reapers (14-13, 7-5) with 14 points. Senior Vinny Cesario added 13, while junior Kevin Martinez had 12 points and five rebounds.

“This is a big win. We’re coming in here, we knew we needed to do it, we did it. Got business done.” — Jayce Schmitt, Johnsburg junior

Plano (14-13, 7-5) came in looking to beat Johnsburg for a second time this season by taking away its top offensive weapon. But the Reapers couldn’t grab a late lead in a game that had 18 lead changes.

“I thought it was a great game tonight, going back and forth,” Plano coach Kyle Kee said. “They just happened to hit more shots than us, a little more reliable offensively than what we have. They made the plays when they needed it, and we weren’t able to do it.”

Johnsburg remained a game behind Sandwich for the KRC lead after Sandwich beat Woodstock on Tuesday night. With two KRC games left and three games total left in the regular season, the Skyhawks are hoping to pull off a late upset to win another KRC title heading into the postseason.

“We’re looking to get some momentum going into the playoffs,” Mike Toussaint said.