Crystal Lake man admits to having video depicting child sex abuse, gets probation

A Crystal Lake man admitted Tuesday that he possessed video depicting child sexual abuse and was sentenced to 24 months on sex offender probation.

James R. Tisso, 68, pleaded guilty to possessing a visual reproduction on a computer depicting sex abuse of a child younger than 13, according to the sentencing order in McHenry County court.

According to court documents, the girl in the video, being abused by an adult male, was between 9 and 11 years old, and Tisso knew or should have known she was younger than 18.

He also was ordered to pay $3,664 in fines and fees, register as a sex offender and attend sex offender counseling, Judge Tiffany Davis said during Tisso’s hearing.

In exchange for his guilty plea, three additional counts of possessing images of child sex abuse were dismissed, court records show.

As part of being a registered sex offender, Tisso must adhere to conditions that include having no contact with any children unless supervised by another adult who has been approved by the counselor and probation officer, according to court documents. He also is prohibited from entering public parks or loitering when people younger than 18 are present. He also is not allowed to be within 500 feet of school property or in any building, locations or businesses where the “primary purpose [is] to cater or attract children,” according to the sex offender order.

Tisso’s attorney declined to comment.