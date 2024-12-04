Summer Toussaint ties career high with 24 points for Johnsburg: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 59, Richmond-Burton 23: At Richmond, Summer Toussaint outscored the Rockets all by herself with a 24-point night, tying her career-high in the Skyhawks’ Kishwaukee River Conference victory. Lauren McQuiston added 10 points for Johnsburg (2-3, 1-0).

Marengo 68, Woodstock North 32: At Woodstock, Macy Noe scored 15 points to lead the Indians to the KRC win over the Thunder. Gabby Gieseke and Maggie Hanson scored 14 points each and Emilie Polizzi added 10 for Marengo (3-2, 1-0).

Avery Crabill hit five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 17 points for North (0-5, 0-1).

Crystal Lake South 48, Dundee-Crown 22: At Crystal Lake, Laken LePage scored 14 points as the Gators won their Fox Valley Conference opener. Makena Cleary added 13 for South (2-2, 1-0). Olivia Rodriguez had eight points for D-C (0-5, 0-1).

Hampshire 50, Prairie Ridge 40: At Crystal Lake, Autumn Kriegel scored 18 points and Chloe Van Horn added 17 as the Whip-Purs picked up their first win of the season. Mikala Amegasse added eight for Hampshire (1-4, 1-0 in the FVC). Zoe Nanos led PR (1-4, 0-1) with 15 points.

Crystal Lake Central 41, Burlington Central 29: At Crystal Lake, Ruby Macke scored 19 points and Leah Spychala added 13 as the Tigers (3-1, 1-0) opened the FVC schedule with a win. Burlington fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the FVC.

Boys basketball

Grant 56, Woodstock 49: At Fox Lake, the Blue Streaks fell in a nonconference contest. Max Beard led Woodstock (1-3) with 18 points. Collin Greenlee had 15 points and Liam Laidig added six for Woodstock.

Richmond-Burton 66, Round Lake 29: At Round Lake, Gavin Radmer, Luke Robinson and Christian Irslinger scored 19 points each as the Rockets rolled in a nonconference contest.

North Chicago 77, Marian Central Catholic 63: At Woodstock, Finn Pivnicka scored 23 points to lead the Hurricanes in a nonconference contest. Logan Brandt added 12 points and Colin Kowalsky chipped in with 10 for Marian (1-5).

Boys bowling

Woodstock 3,519, Marengo 3,196: At Woodstock, Noah Rodriguez led the way for the Blue Streaks, rolling a total of 691 with a single game high of 267. Hunter Pankow of Marengo was not to be outdone. He rolled a series of 736 and a single game high of 288.

Huntley 3.573, Harvard 2,569: At Harvard, Noah Waters led the way for the Red Raiders with a series high for the match of 673. He also rolled a single game high of 245 for Huntley. Callin Barnett led the Hornets with a series of 553.

Johnsburg 3,119, Burlington Central 2,954: At Burlington, Konrad Zapal rolled his way to a 555 series for the Skyhawks, which included a team-best score of 221. Kainen Hoshina led the Rockets with a series total of 539.

McHenry 3,426, Plano 2,412: At McHenry, Payton Spratt rolled three games over 200 to total 686 to lead the Warriors. Nate Halsema rolled a single game of 230 to pace McHenry to the nonconference win.

Girls bowling

Woodstock 2,199, Marengo 1,907: At Woodstock, Ava Caldwell rolled the top series of the day for the Blue Streaks with a 521. Her series also featured the top game for Woodstock with a 199. Emily Carpenter had the top series of the match with a 530. She also rolled the top single game with a 204 for the Indians.

Harvard 1,999, Plano 1,498: At Harvard, Macie Norgard led the Hornets with a series of 541. Norgard also rolled a single game best of 194.