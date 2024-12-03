Wonder Lake man, McHenry woman charged with drug, firearm offenses

A Wonder Lake man and McHenry woman were arrested last week and charged with possessing methamphetamine and other drugs as well as firearms-related offenses, court records show.

Edward Rabe, 41, and Sandra Blake, 64, each are charged with possession of and possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, which are Class X felonies; they’re also charged with possession and manufacturing with intent to deliver Adderall, alprazolam and clonazepam, according to criminal complaints filed in McHenry County court.

Rabe also is charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon, and Blake is charged with possessing ammunition without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, the complaint said.

Should they be convicted on the Class X felony, each could face up to 30 years in prison.

Another woman, Laura Lovell, Blake’s daughter, also was arrested with the pair who also are related to each other, authorities said. Lovell, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, is charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents. Lovell is accused of having a glass pipe and a plate with residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

The trio were arrested at 5:19 p.m. on Nov. 27 in the McHenry residence listed as Blake’s residence, Emily Baker, communications specialist in the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, said.

In addition to allegedly possessing methamphetamine found near a digital scale that contained residue as well as packaging material, Blake and Rabe are accused of having 11 Adderall pills “packaged and ready for sale,” the complaint said. They also are alleged to have possessed one alprazolam and 13 clonazepam “packaged and ready for sale, the complaint said.

The ammunition offense filed against Rabe stems from having felony convictions in 2017 and 2021 which make it illegal for him to have firearms or ammunition, according to court records. In 2017, he was convicted of retail theft and initially sentenced to 24 months of specialty drug court probation.

However, he violated terms of his probation by testing positive for cocaine, attempting to alter the results of a drug test and by taking another drug court client from a rehab facility in Lake Villa to his home without permission, according to a petition to revoke probation in that case. He was resentenced to three years in prison, according to court records.

In 2021, Rabe was convicted of possessing cocaine, court records in that case show. Blake was released from county jail Friday with conditions including she have no contact with Rabe. She is due in court Jan. 7. Rabe also was released Friday and is due in court Jan. 3. Both were ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation within 21 days and follow all recommendations, refrain from the consumption of controlled substances not prescribed by a licensed physician. Both are also required to submit to random drug screens at the direction of pretrial services and test negative for all prohibited or illicit substances, orders in the court said.