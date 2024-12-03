Who are you donating to this Giving Tuesday? Northwest Herald readers tell us

Volunteers joined Kids in Need and Toys for Tots McHenry County in the spring to stuff 100 care bags for children entering or transitioning in the foster care system. (Janelle Walker)

Kids In Need of McHenry County, a home for women with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and a Woodstock nonprofit that gives fidget toys to kids in emergency rooms, police stations and fire departments were among the nonprofits Northwest Herald readers said they plan to support.

We put out the call on social media, in print and on our website to see where you were putting your dollars this Giving Tuesday and these are some of the answers.

Submissions were lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County

Jessica Rizza of Woodstock: “The mission of the Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County (CAC) is to reduce trauma to child victims of abuse through coordinating a timely, comprehensive, and multidisciplinary response in reported cases of child abuse and child witnesses of violent crimes. The CAC is invaluable in protecting children, empowering families, and fostering healing.”

For more information, go to mchenrycac.org.

COVID-19 Longhauler Advocacy Project

Matthew Mascolino of Fox River Grove: “I have long COVID, and I just want some remedies to where I can have my old life back.”

For more information, go to longhauler-advocacy.org.

Creative Arts Inc.

Jason Turner of Crystal Lake: “Creative Arts Inc. is an amazing nonprofit art studio that offers classes for all ages, from kids to seniors; one of the few studios that still does. This place was incredibly important to my mom Kathy (who passed away this year) and now will continue to be really important to my family.”

For more information, go to creativeartsinc.org.

Kids In Need of McHenry County

Laurie Dodson of McHenry: “They are a wonderful organization that make giving to the community easy and pleasant. What a God send ❤️”

Susan Adducci of Crystal Lake: “Fantastic community support for all families.”

Amber Freeland of Port Barrington: “This is an INCREDIBLE group of people that will do anything to support the children to make them feel loved and fulfilled.”

Kathy Harrison of Algonquin: “They do the best work for kids in need in the area.”

Alicia Wehby of Crystal Lake: “They give so much to our kids in our community. Their new free store has been a game changer for so many families.”

Bob Salzman of Woodstock: “Kids In Need is an important resource for schools, families and organizations that need assistance providing for the needs of children.”

Sue Schiel of Crystal Lake: “What they do, helping foster children and their families, is so amazing!”

Jen Martin of Crystal Lake: “They work tirelessly to help children and families who are facing difficult challenges.”

Michelle Prickett, left, and Alicia Wehby, founded The Bridge store in Crystal Lake, operated by Kids in Need of McHenry County. The store allows foster children and their families to shop for clothes in a real store setting. (Janelle Walker)

Becky Fitch of Crystal Lake: “Because they serve so many families in our community.”

Kathy Striplinof of Woodstock: “There are many children who need our help. This organization truly is helping many of them. I donate and volunteer to support this organization.”

Lee Schweizer of Crystal Lake: “They serve children in transition and families that are trying to support the children. Kids don’t choose this situation so they need as much support as they can get!”

Lisa Ritter of Huntley: “They do amazing things to help children who get put into the system. The lengths they go to for these children to give them dignity, a sense of worth and stability deserves this recognition and help.”

Angela C. of McHenry: “Because I have personally used them for my kids and help when in need and they have always gone above and beyond to help me out.”

Michelle Campbell of Fox River Grove: “The number of kids and families who need support are ever growing as well as extremely near and dear to my heart. They are an amazing organization with hearts of gold!”

Michelle Salzman of Woodstock: “Kids In Need of McHenry County provides for the most vulnerable children in our community. They are doing excellent work in our community to support caregivers and children through their free store and visitation home in Crystal Lake. The KIN staff and volunteers work hard everyday to make their programs possible. Quite simply they are doing great work in our community and deserve community support.”

For more information, go to kinmc.org.

GiGi’s Playhouse McHenry

Bobbi Baehne of McHenry: “All their programs are FREE to individuals with Down syndrome and their families from the time a mom finds out she’s pregnant with a child who will have Down syndrome through that individual’s entire life. They are also run 99% by volunteers. One of the things I am most passionate about is being accepting of people who are different than we are, and GiGi’s Playhouse focus their mission around creating acceptance.”

Bob Lueders of Cary: “It’s a wonderful activity center supporting individuals with Down syndrome that is no cost to participants! ❤️”

For more information, go to gigisplayhouse.org.

Girls on the Run

Karen Patel of Algonquin: “They are empowering girls throughout our community.”

For more information, go to girlsontherun.org.

Home of the Sparrow

Carly Wagner of McHenry: The work that Home of the Sparrow does helps hundreds of every year in small and massive ways. They are always looking for opportunities to give back to their community and the people they aim to serve.”

Holly Dorn of Woodstock: “I donate to Home of the Sparrow because so many people are closer to homelessness than we realize, or are already living on the edge. Stable housing is the foundation for everything – mental health, physical well-being, and the ability to rebuild a stable life. By supporting Home of the Sparrow, I know I’m helping provide that critical first step toward a brighter future for individuals and families in our community. It’s about giving hope and creating lasting change.”

Kristen Gesicki of Crystal Lake: “Home of the Sparrow is a nonprofit whose mission is to help provide housing, programming, and support to women, children, and individuals who are facing homelessness and help them as they journey to self-sufficiency. These members in our community get access to the help and opportunities they need, all due to the unwavering support and dedication from this nonprofit. Their mission speaks wonders on how communities can come together to help those in need. I continue to shop at their thrift stores as proceeds directly fund their mission, and it’s a small way to give back to the community while finding collectibles and gently used items for my own personal needs.”

Paige Olandese of Woodstock: “Home of the Sparrow is a nonprofit in Woodstock that serves hundreds of women, children, and individuals experiencing homelessness each year across McHenry County and Northern Illinois. They offer transitional shelter, affordable housing, case management, an employment program, a Homeless Prevention program, and SO much more! In fiscal year 2024, nearly 50% of their clients were children, and 70% experienced Domestic Violence. I am giving to Home of the Sparrow this Giving Tuesday because I know that my donation is going toward making a meaningful impact on people’s lives right in my community.”

Sonia Elias of Cary: “They help women and their children who are facing homelessness.”

Sue Holland of Island Lake: “Great organization. Does so much good for women and children in our area.”

Kathryn Trebonsky of Elgin: “They are dedicated to helping people who are experiencing homelessness get back on their feet.”

Tiffany Toribio of McHenry: “This organization exemplifies how kindness and community support others facing difficult times, such as homelessness and displacement.”

For more information, go to hosparrow.org.

Macyn’s Jars

Stacey Sault of Cary “Macyn’s Jars is a nonprofit doing amazing things in McHenry County and beyond. They give mason jars full of fidgets to all children in an unfortunate situation, like an emergency room or police car or ambulance. It’s a welcome distraction to kids who need it. They are the kindest family who have worked so hard to expand their non profit all over and they deserve everyone to think of them on Giving Tuesday.”

For more information, go to macynsjars.org.

Mount St. Joseph - Lake Zurich

Ann Petersen of Spring Grove: “My daughter lives at this residence for women with intellectual disabilities along with 80 other adult women with disabilities. It’s a wonderful home and the residents are so well cared for.”

MaryKay Everett of Chicago: “Beautiful women with special needs live here! We need donations; please help.”

Kathy Cayabyab of McHenry: ”They do important work and very special people live there and need everyone’s help”

Donna Romero of Elk Grove Village: “These young ladies need the community support.”

Debbie Conrad of Chicago: “Mount St. Joseph is a residential home for women with special needs. It is a small but mighty facility that can provide for around 110 women. My daughter has been a resident there for 15 years. It is a wonderful place that is run by the Daughters of St. Mary of Providence.”

Katie Aleman of Lake Zurich: “Their mission is simply dedicated to the residents of Mount St. Joseph facility. The goal of this organization is the enhance the lives by offering extra programs, events, building improvements, outdoor multi-use areas, and more that is beyond the budget of MSJ. Without them, they would not have the enhanced quality of life the Association works tirelessly to provide.”

Karen Wallace of Plymouth Mount: “With all the uncertainty of the Trump admiration, there are huge worries of how the support of the already under supported funding will go.”

Lisa Clements of Elgin: “Mount St. Joseph is such a wonderful place where woman with disability reside and attend a fabulous day program in Lake Zurich. They are owned and run by the Sisters of St Mary of Providence. Funds are always needed to continue the care that these woman receive on a daily basis.

Scott Holtz of Sleepy Hollow: “To help a segment of the community that is often overlooked, outside of their families. The ladies of St. Joe need a voice and appreciate the simple things many of us take for granted. The issues that confront the Ladies of St Joseph are beyond their control. Those of us who are able are blessed to be able to reach out to those who are not.”

Marion Timmins of Schaumburg: “The staff at Mount Saint Joseph is a long-term care community for special needs women. They do an outstanding job not only meeting their physical needs, but providing a loving and caring community environment. We feel very blessed to have this living arrangement for our adult daughter with special needs.”

For more information, go mtstjoseph.org.

Senior Services Associates

Deanna Graham of McHenry: “This organization provides free or very low-cost activities for seniors in a comfortable, easily accessible and safe environment. This is so important for those on a fixed and limited income and also for those who have no local family and like to see a smiley face. It is an extremely friendly and nonjudgmental place to try out new games, exercise, art and many other skills and opportunities.”

Carol Sligting of Richmond: “So many senior need help and some one to talk to. Lisa is helpful and easy to talk to. Sam and Maureen are wonderful exercise instructors geared to the older crowd.”

Mona Carlson of Johnsburg: “For all the great services provided to seniors in McHenry County.”

For more information, go to seniorservicesassoc.org.

Stairway to Prosperity

Mandy Jagarnauth of McHenry: “They assist young adults with essential life skills to be successful and independent adults but also meeting them where they are at and working with all abilities.”

For more information, go to stairwaytoprosperity.org.

Veterans Path to Hope

Frank McClatchey of McHenry: “Giving to all three veterans groups in McHenry and Veterans Path to Hope in Crystal Lake. We do this all year long through Profix Computer Repair. We donate to all. Vets are our main focus.”

For more information, go to veteranspathtohope.org.

Young at Heart

Charlotte St Pierre of Lakewood: “Senior dogs and cats are often overlooked at shelters. They’ve been with a family all their lives and to end up alone and in a strange scary place; it’s absolutely heartbreaking. Young at Heart is an amazing organization that rescues these animals to give them a chance at a happy ending they so deserve.”

Kay Guzder of Hawthorn Woods: “Because the darling pets they rescue, seven years and up, have lots of life left and they give back such love when they are petted and cared for. It is a delightful place to find an adorable well-trained pet that are already house broken. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to discover your new best friends. Animal, staff and volunteers. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Kristi Lillie of Woodstock: “YAH is such a wonderful organization full of wonderful people. They take in cat and dogs who are in their golden years for a second chance at life. Those pets deserve the world while waiting for their forever home or those who are sanctuary and will spend the rest of their golden years at YAH in comfort and being loved. I absolutely love this organization and all they do to help those pets who are often overlooked or left behind and give them a second chance.”

For more information, go to adoptaseniorpet.com.