Lorraine Egan, last of Crystal Lake American Legion’s WWII veterans, dies at 102

U.S. Navy veteran Lorraine Egan holds a photograph of her self from when she was in the Navy during World War II, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at her home in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Lorraine Egan of Crystal Lake celebrated her 102nd birthday the last weekend of September with a motorcycle drive by, flowers and family and friends.

Having survived stroke a few weeks prior, she sat in a wheelchair on the porch of her Crystal Lake home and watched her community celebrate her as they had done the two previous birthdays. Her daughter Kathy Meyer said “it was a good day.”

But at 1 p.m. on Saturday she passed away quietly with her daughter by her side, holding her hand. Her life ended in the place and in the way she wanted it to, “in her castle,” Meyer said adding that she did not suffer.

“I had my mom for so long,” Meyer said. “She was the best.”

After her big birthday bash on Sept. 29, Ega slowly declined, had less energy and her body began to “hurt everywhere,” her daughter said. Still, she wanted to be sure she had her lipstick on, her nails manicured and hair combed should anyone stop by for a visit, Meyer said.

Sherry Buchholz delivers a bouquet to Lorraine Egan for the WW2 veteran's 102nd birthday. Buchholz organized the motorcycle parade past Egan's home on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Janelle Walker)

Egan was featured last year as the cover story of the Northwest Herald’s Thank You, Veterans special section. She was highlighted for being among the first 200 women to join what the Navy called WAVES, or Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. The women were referred to as “little ripples,” Egan had said during her interview.

“I was tough,” Egan said with a laugh about pushing back against some of the men who were less supportive of women in the military. “I learned to be tough in a gentle way.”

She enlisted the day after hearing from a car radio during a double date that the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor was under attack. That night, while still a senior at Crystal Lake Central High School, she declared, “I’m joining the Navy,” Egan said in the story.

Egan was a longtime member of the William Chandler Peterson American Legion Post 171 and the last of the legion’s living World War II veterans, Thomas Aellig, a former post commander, said. She was a member of the legion for 37 years, he said.

“Mrs. Egan, I just I don’t know how to describer her,” Aellig said. “Even in her older years, she hardly would miss a function like a Christmas party. You could count on her for being there. She always had a smile on her face and she was a great woman.”

Aellig described Egan as “a little princess” who was proud of her Navy career.

Family spent two days celebrating Lorraine Egan's 102nd birthday in September, said her daughter, Kathy Meyer. They have asked for a motorcycle parade past Egan's Crystal Lake home since she turned 100. (Janelle Walker)

Senior Vice Commander Robert Dorn of the legion said Egan “had a strong spirit, strong ideas and strong patriotism.”

“She will be missed,” Dorn said.

As one of the first women to serve in the military Dorn said Egan is “an inspiration to any woman to do what they desire to do.” That doesn’t only mean to join the military, but she was a good example that if you have enough “chutzpah” you can do anything.

“Lorraine was a great example that it can be done if you want it done,” Dorn said.

A viewing for Egan is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday, with a service to follow at 10:15 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake. Services are being held on a Saturday because Meyer said that is what her mother always said she wanted, so no one has to take off of work.