Guest view: Embracing values-aligned philanthropy this Giving Tuesday

As we enter the season of giving, I want to express my gratitude for every donation, whether it’s on Giving Tuesday or any day of the year. Your generosity, big or small, is truly appreciated and has a meaningful impact on the causes that matter most.

That said, I hope to inspire a shift toward more intentional philanthropy – one that focuses on values-aligned giving, rather than simply participating in a one-day event. I often refer to Giving Tuesday as the “Hallmark Holiday” for nonprofits. While it’s meant to be a day of generosity, nonprofits feel pressured to capitalize on it. Unfortunately, this can dilute the efforts of ongoing initiatives. These last-minute appeals often take away from the deeper, more meaningful relationships nonprofits work so hard to build with donors, volunteers, and communities throughout the year. And it is these relationships – nurtured over time – that will truly help organizations weather challenges and thrive in the long term.

For donors, the influx of Giving Tuesday messages can be overwhelming. While the intentions behind these requests are certainly good, a flood of generic solicitations can sometimes lessen the impact of a thoughtful, well-timed donation to an organization that resonates personally.

While every donation is deeply appreciated – even on Giving Tuesday – I believe nonprofits and donors alike would benefit from a more values-aligned, thoughtful approach to giving, one that extends beyond the pressures of a single day.

Take, for example, the recent fire in Woodstock, which displaced families and claimed a life. The outpouring of generosity has been heartwarming. Over $30,000 was donated to support the survivors, collectively donated by many caring residents. But what makes this generosity truly powerful is the intentionality behind it – when people donate with purpose, their contributions have a greater, more lasting impact.

At The Community Foundation for McHenry County, we encourage donors to practice values-aligned philanthropy. Our community is rich with organizations doing incredible work across various sectors. It can sometimes be difficult to decide where to direct your support, but that’s where we come in. We have the privilege of working with donors to help them discover local initiatives and organizations that align with their values, philanthropic goals, and personal passions.

This Giving Tuesday, as you consider making a gift, I encourage you to reflect on what you value most. A few, larger gifts to causes close to your heart can create a more significant impact than many smaller, less intentional donations. I also encourage you to think beyond monetary gifts. Gifts of time, talent, and treasure are often the most valuable, so please consider how you can contribute in ways that go beyond financial giving.

Lastly, remember that Giving Tuesday doesn’t have to be limited to a single day. Each Tuesday, or any day of the year, can be an opportunity to give, reflect on your values, and make a meaningful difference. True philanthropy is a long-term commitment, not just a seasonal trend.

Let’s shift the focus from just giving on one day to giving intentionally, with purpose, all year round.

Amy Hernon is executive director of The Community Foundation for McHenry County. Learn more about the foundation at its website, thecfmc.org.