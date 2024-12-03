Erica DeBello leads Huntley girls bowling to win over McHenry: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls bowling

Huntley 3,066, McHenry 2,409: At Huntley, Erica DeBello and Katie Scaletta led the Red Raiders to a win over the Warriors. DeBello rolled the top series of the match with a 609. Scaletta bowled a 247 for the highest single game.

Emily Carpenter had a 599 series to lead McHenry.

Jacobs 2,303, Johnsburg 2,262: At Johnsburg, Kaden Duppler had the top series for the Golden Eagles with a 416. Julia Erickson rolled a 463 for McHenry.

Marengo 1,891, Harvard 1,789: At Harvard, Gabriella Magrini had a 511 series to lead Marengo past the Hornets. Macie Norgard rolled a 401 for Harvard.

Boys bowling

McHenry 3,336, Johnsburg 2,959: At McHenry, Kevin Horist rolled a 235 for the Warriors, and Payton Sprat had the top series with a 590 for McHenry. Matt Zurek tied Horist with a 235 for the Skyhawks.

Marengo 3,391, Plano 2,359: At Plano, Lucas Frohling had the high game (238) and series (620) as the Indians beat the Reapers.

Boys basketball

Cary-Grove 69, Grant 64: At Cary, the Trojans won their home opener to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Grayslake North 60, Johnsburg 54: At Grayslake, JT Schmitt hit four 3-pointers on his way to 17 points as the Skyhawks fell to the Knights in a nonconference game. Trey Toussaint added nine points and Jayce Schmitt eight for Johnsburg (1-4).