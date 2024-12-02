4 new McHenry County Board members sworn in as GOP majority grows by 2

McHenry County Board Chair Mike Buehler takes the oath of office from Chief Judge Michael Feetterer on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. Buehler was sworn in for a second term after defeating board member Kelli Wegener. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The newly elected members who took their seats on the McHenry County Board Monday acknowledged they have plenty to learn as they launch into their new roles.

New members Pat Sullivan, R-Algonquin; John Collins, D-Crystal Lake; Deena Krieger, R-Island Lake; and Paul Thomas, R-Wonder Lake, took their oaths of office just after 9 a.m. Monday. In addition, County Board Chair Mike Buehler and members Eric Hendricks, Mike Shorten, Carl Kamienski, Tracie Von Bergen and Jim Kearns were sworn in for new terms after they each won reelection in November.

McHenry County Board McHenry County Chief Judge Michael Feetterer administers the oath of officer to the recently elected members of the McHenry County Board on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. Sworn in from left to right: Carl Kamienski, R- Johnsburg, Mike "Shorty" Shorten, R-Crystal Lake, Paul Thomas, R-Wonder Lake, Deena Krieger, R-Island Lake, Pat Sullivan, R- Algonquin, John Collins, R-Crystal Lake, Eric Hendricks, R-Lake in the Hills and Tracie Von Bergen, R-Hebron. Also sworn in were County Board Chair Mike Buehler, R-Crystal Lake and Board member Jim Kearns, R-Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

County Auditor Shannon Teresi and Coroner Michael Rein were also sworn in by Chief Judge Michael Feetterer in the County Board room for another term Monday. Circuit Court Clerk Kathy Keefe was sworn in Monday as well.

Rein said he was “excited about the new term, obviously.” He mentioned he was looking forward to the morgue upgrade and bettering the office over the next four years.

Teresi said she was excited to continue her work for the county.

“There’s a lot of work to do,” Teresi said.

Collins previously served on the board and defeated incumbent Republican John Reinert in the November election. Nodding to deep political divides, Collins, the only Democrat to prevail in the November election for McHenry County offices, said: “There’s always common ground to find someplace.”

One issue Collins cited was the county’s finances and making sure the county stays on the path it’s on. He said he wanted the planning focus to be two to four years out.

Sullivan defeated incumbent Democrat Theresa Meshes in District 1 in the November election, while Thomas defeated incumbent Democrat Lou Ness in District 7. Sullivan said he’d like to think he can help the community and for now plans to learn more about the county board and learn from more experienced members.

McHenry County Board McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi takes the oath of office from Chief Judge Michael Feetterer on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Thomas said he aims to work with fellow county board members to solve the county’s challenges, saying he too needs to learn more about what they are.

Krieger ran for the open seat vacated by former board member Kelli Wegener, who gave up the chance to seek reelection and instead ran an unsuccessful campaign to defeat Buehler. Krieger defeated Steve Firak in District 5, who was slated by the Democratic Party after the March primary elections.

Upon being sworn in, Krieger said it was “fantastic” and that she intends to listen and take everything in and be transparent with residents.

McHenry County Board McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein takes the oath of office from Chief Judge Michael Feetterer on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The first order of business for the new county board members is to receive committee assignments. The first Committee of the Whole meeting takes place Dec. 12, with the new board’s first regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 17.

State’s Attorney Randi Freese became the first woman to serve as McHenry County’s top prosecutor. Freese has worked at the state’s attorney office for many years, starting as an intern while attending DePaul University College of Law.