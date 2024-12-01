Shopping local is aim of Woodstock chamber’s holiday program with cash prizes

People window shop during the Lighting of the Square on, Nov. 29 in Woodstock. The Woodstock iChamber of Commerce s encouraging people to shop local this holiday season via a promotion dubbed “Shop, Dine, Save & Win." (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry is encouraging people to shop local this holiday season.

The Chamber is running a promotion called Shop, Dine, Save & Win during the holidays. To participate, people need to spend $200 before tax at local Woodstock businesses between now and the end of the year. Receipts dated between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31 will count.

The promotion started in 2020 in an effort to help local businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chamber President Brad Ball said.

After they reach the $200 threshold, people need to bring their physical itemized receipts to the Chamber office inside the Old Courthouse, 101 N. Johnson St., Woodstock, during business hours The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

At least two receipts have to be submitted to be eligible. Email receipts and nonitemized receipts don’t count.

Once participants bring in their receipts, they will get $20 cash and a chance to enter a 50/50 raffle. People will identify a Woodstock business they would share the prize with if they win. The winner of the top prize will get $500 and the business will get $500. Second-prize winner gets $300 and the business gets $300, and the third-prize winner takes home $150 and so does the business.

Ball said there were 142 unique participants, 525 receipts and $48,973 spent in 2022. In 2023, there were 227 participants, 775 receipts and just more than $70,000 spent.

“We’re hoping to see” continued growth with the program this year, Ball said.

Receipts have to be submitted by noon Jan. 3, and participants must be 18 or older. People are limited to one entry. Some of the items that don’t count toward the total include haircuts, alcoholic beverages and gift cards. Ball said the $20 rebates are sponsored by the city.

More details about the Woodstock chamber’s Shop, Dine, Save & Win program, including a full list of eligible retailers, can be found here: woodstockilchamber.com/shop-save-win. If a participating business is missing from the list, the chamber asked to be contacted at 815-338-2436 or chamber@woodstockilchamber.com.

Earlier this year, the city of McHenry launched a downtown rewards app, Shop N Dine McHenry, to encourage people to spend money locally. People can earn up to 5% cash back on purchases and redeem their rewards at local businesses.