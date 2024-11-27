Chicago man tried to pass counterfeit $100 bills at 3 Crystal Lake businesses, authorities say

A Chicago man is accused of trying to use counterfeit $100 bills to make purchases in three Crystal Lake businesses, including Chick-fil-A, the Vitamin Shoppe and Jewel-Osco.

Willie J. McGee, 26, is charged with seven Class-4 felony counts of forgery and two misdemeanor counts of forgery, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court. If convicted, sentencing on a Class 4 felony ranges from probation to three years in prison.

Each business rejected the bills and the police were called, according to the complaint, and McGee was arrested outside the Chick-fil-A, where police allegedly found five more counterfeit bills on him. With the fake bills he attempted to buy food from Chick-fil-A, various vitamins at the Vitamin Shoppe and a $100 Uber gift card from the Jewel-Osco, the complaint said.

Following an initial court appearance Monday, McGee was released from the county jail pretrial with conditions. He is not to leave the state without permission from the court and must not go near the Crystal Lake businesses where he allegedly tried to pass the fake bills, the order signed by Judge Carl Metz said.

McGee is due back in court Dec. 23.