Crystal Lake resident accused of cutting man with utility knife during fist fight in Lake in the Hills

A Crystal Lake man is accused of cutting a man during a fist fight early Monday in a Lake in the Hills home.

Zachary Krahn, 44, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery involving great bodily harm, both Class 3 felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court. Sentencing on a Class 3 felony ranges from probation to five years in prison.

Lake in the Hills police said that at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, Krahn used a Milwaukee brand folding razor blade utility knife during a fist fight and cut the man’s left leg twice and his nose once, “causing severe and deep lacerations requiring immediate medical attention,” the complaint said.

Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger said Krahn acted in self defense. The man who was injured had Krahn “pinned to the ground and was hitting him, so he started using a box cutter,” Giesinger said. The altercation occurred at a residence and alcohol was involved, Giesinger said.

After an initial court appearance Monday, Krahn was released from the county jail pretrial with conditions including that he leave a box cutter used for work at his job. He also is required to surrender any firearms and his Firearm Owner’s Identification card, according to an order signed by Judge Carl Metz. Krahn is due in court Dec. 23.