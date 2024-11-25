McHenry County property transfers: Oct. 21, 2024

Algonquin

Barbara Gawkowski to Joseph M. Santucci, 660 Regal Lane, $410,000

Justin A. Hoyle to Daniele Adamo, 520 Harper Drive, $780,000

James E. Collins to Somil Yadav, 431 Golf Lane, $230,000

Bright Agunu to Ahshan Nasar, 2246 Dawson Lane, $261,000

Cheryl S. Goetz to Ali Riza Asici, 613 Kingsbury Lane, $410,000

Cary

James A. Zimay to Anthony R. Monfeli, 215 Machelle Drive, $485,000

Lori Rizzo Wilson to Surajudeen and Basirat Wakili, 628 Krenz Ave. $340,000

Michael Koenemann to Anthony Jokich, 51 Cary Street, $279,000

Richard J. Jung to Keith and Gina Berg, 6201 Lake Shore Drive, $270,000

Gregg M. Lemeka to Michael and Melanie Detloff, 59 Jefferson Lane, $355,000

Michael Gezella to Adam F. Matthies, 388 Haber Road, $296,000

Jay Paul Dower to Ryan Repta, 915 Pin Oak Circle, $392,000

Crystal Lake

Avtar Singh Grewal to Amy L. Ferraiuolo to 754 Regency Park Drive, $292,500

Keri Smith to Karen Allaway, 969 Golf Course Road, $209,000

Voyager Enterprises Inc. to Ana Karen Ramirez, 295 W. Crystal Lake Ave., $360,000

Joyce A. Meier to Laura Huxtable, 869 Golf Course Road, $203,000

Renaissance Rising LLC to Ann E. Sherwood, 57 Catherine Court, $232,000

Arthur L. Budelier to Robert and Sarah Hartmann, 3905 Spy Glass Ridge Road, $465,000

Patrick Bukouricz to Nazarii Chmut and Olesia Pilat, 1064 Autumn Drive, $450,000

Michael S. Ottolino to John A. and Jeannie Schamrowski, 850 Stonebridge Lane, $316,000

Z Financial Illinois G Properties to Garret E. Musslewhite and Annika R. Spayne, 3818 Burton Trail, $312,000

Jon E. Fredrikson to Daniel P. and Kayleen Heche, 6905 Lexington Trail, $470,000

Harvard

Juan M. Mercado to Pedro Arredondo Sanchez and Margarita Holguin Hernandez, 6514 S. Oak Grove Drive, $395,000

Hebron

Dennis H. Passe to Ronald S. Appert, 9812 Stewart Road, $432,500

Huntley

Moreth Trust to Michael H. and Christine A. Heavener, 11948 Bloomfield Drive, $340,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Jessica and Skylar Allen, 12600 Griffith Street, $540,000

Jessie Medina to Ewlina Ruszala and Humberta Nicasio Carpio, 9952 Cummings Street, $280,000

Phyllis Harshbarger to Robert J. and Mary Jo Banks, 13635 Wilshire Way, $400,000

Kenneth M. Urban to James Glinos, 10445 Sawgrass Lane, $587,500

Anthony E. Darnell to Kayla M. Eppley, 10910 N. Woodstock Street, $335,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Satya Kadiam, 9989 Central Park Blvd. $450,000

Tim Kindberg to Jacqueline Slimak, 11806 Daniel Lane B, $220,000

Island Lake

Marwitz Trust to Theresa Kubiak, 718 Brittany Lane, $182,000

Johnsburg

McEvoy Trust to James P. Wilson and Kristin Pfad, 1312 River Terrace Drive, $875,000

Keith A. Ovitt to Stephen Denson and Susan Flood, 1177 Rocky Beach Road, $1,650,000

Lake in the Hills

Marcin Hajduczyk to Iuliia Bubnova, 420 Glenrose Lane, $320,000

Laura C. Ogurek Heck to Miguel Castro and Lourdes Contreras, 13 Sugar Creek Court, $335,000

Galgo Properties LLC to Rogelio R. Beiza Medrano and Elizabeth Luvianos Gonzalez, 18 Hawthorne Road, $256,000

Jennifer Morgan to Andrzej Lach, 3174 Impressions Drive, $140,000

Cegielski Trust to Ashish Batra, 2804 Impressions Drive, $224,000

Taesun Cho to Ramandeep Toor, 5507 Chantilly Circle, $327,000

Lakemoor

Bellagia Properties LLC to Wayne P. Knauer and Jeri McCullough, 132 S. Lakeshore Drive, $277,000

Edna Garbacz to Bianca F. Baumann, 112 S. Sheridan, $196,000

Lakewood

Trent Trailov to Brittany and Kevin Dwyer, 6906 Inverway Drive, $145,000

Marengo

Aging Disability Foundation to Miguel and Maria T. Almanza, 427 N. Taylor Street, $240,000

McHenry

Paula Petit to Steven C. and Candice K. Meyer, 2803 Rose Ave., $625,500

David H. Humphrey to Emily Spivey, 5742 Fieldstone Trail, $230,000

Samantha Heft to Christopher Glosson and Samantha Perrin, 508 Legend Lane 4-2, $270,000

Jessica K. Gustafson to Blake Seegers, 1614 W. Oakleaf Drive, $270,000

Myers Trust to David H. Humphrey and Kim Crowder, 5708 Fieldstone Drive, $300,000

Gregory C. Rosenquist to Timothy R. Worthem and Molly J. Ischkum, 202 N. Kent Road, $395,000

Long Trust to Gerald Pruchniak and Paula Petit, 4014 W. Prestwick Street, $339,000

May Trust to Fatima Campos, 1914 W. Oakleaf Drive, $263,000

Chicago Trust Co. Trustee to Timothy and Dana Jeeninga, 2324 Tyler Trail, $504,000

Ryan D. Kozlak to Steven Phipps, 5324 Cobblers Crossing, $217,500

Richmond

Wayne M. Grams to Nicholas A. Bucci, 3911 North Street, $310,000

Spring Grove

Wells Trust to Darren T. and Britta L. Soehn, 8515 Schmidt Street, $430,000

Wonder Lake

Carbonara Enterprises Inc. to Ronald Paco, 4505 W. Wonder Lake Drive, $19,000

Galaxy Sites LLC to Eric Adams, 3612 Hilltop Drive, $67,500

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Mandy M. and Vincent C. Meakins, 6797 Winterberry Trail, $360,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Hanri Tarypour, 6323 Juniper Drive, $268,000

Paul Fallaw to Jennifer Diaz and Eduardo Galvan, 7124 Chippewa Drive, $180,000

Woodstock

Charles P. Kane Trust to Adam R. and Samantha A. Provenzano, 4009 McCauley Road, $400,000

Bennett Blake to Alexander Riegler, 403 W. South Street, $300,000

Steven H. Stukenberg to Debora Scherer, 1459 Rhett Place, $240,000