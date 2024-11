FILE – A vacant resident room awaits preparations for the next guest at Home of the Sparrow. (Matthew Apgar)

St. John’s United Church of Christ in Hampshire is collecting gift cards for Home of the Sparrow, a Woodstock nonprofit that helps women and children during difficult times.

A small tree in the back of the church is filled with envelopes for the gift cards.

The church is located at 11821 E. Grant Highway in Hampshire, at the corner of Route 20 and Harmony Road. For more information, call the church office at 815-923-4263.