McHenry County College Concert Band to perform at Woodstock High School

The McHenry County College Concert Band will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Woodstock High School as part of the college’s 2024-25 concert series.

The ensemble will perform “The Fairest of the Fair” by John Philip Sousa, “Paganini Variations” by J. Willy Hautvast, “William Byrd Suite” by Gordon Jacob and “Fairest of the Rennaissance Faire” by Erik Svanoe. The band also will showcase “Concerto for Trumpet” by Alexander Arutiunian, featuring soloist Kevin Rowlett.

This free concert is open to the public.

For information about the MCC music program, visit mchenry.edu/music.