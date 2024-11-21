Richmond man suffers serious injuries after falling off ladder

A 69-year-old Richmond man is in critical condition after falling off a ladder while hanging Christmas lights, officials reported Wednesday.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday to the 5100 block of Wood Duck Lane for a reported fall. The man fell about 10 feet onto a driveway and it was initially reported he was unconscious but breathing, Richmond Township Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Eric Schwind said.

Fire crews requested a medical helicopter and a Mercy MD-1 emergency response vehicle due to the seriousness of injuries, according to a Richmond Township Fire Protection District news release.

A medical helicopter was not available due to weather as the area experienced its first snowfall of the season. Crews took the patient to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital’s Level 2 trauma facility where the man was in “critical but stable condition upon arrival,” according to the release.