Noah Rodriguez rolls Woodstock bowling past Burlington Central: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys bowling

Woodstock co-op 3,032, Burlington Central 2,604: At Kingston Lanes at Woodstock, Noah Rodriguez led the Blue Streaks to a win with a 615 series. Max Haggerty finished second with a 609 while Sonny Marsalla finished behind with a 504. Devin Haggerty (469), Levi Perrotta (447) and Jared Smart (388) rounded out the scores for Woodstock.

Kainen Hoshina rolled a 602 to take the top spot for the Rockets. Aiden Espiritu had a 461, Andrew Jenkins finished with a 412 and Jericho Marinas earned a 400.

McHenry 2,874, Harvard 2,448: At Raymond’s Bowl at Johnsburg, Zachary Readdy rolled a 579 series to lead the Warriors to a win. Kevin Horist finished behind him with a 543, Liam Lagray added a 467 while Nathan Halsema rolled a 464. Trent Levato had a 421 and Gabriel Link added a 400.

Harvard’s Collin Barnett led the Hornets with a 500 while Winston Mendoza had a 479.

Grayslake North 3,185, Johnsburg 2,627: At Fair Haven Lanes at Mundelein, the Skyhawks couldn’t pick up a nonconference win. Matt Kurek led the Skyhawks with a 533 while Blake Bowers added a 465, Luke Bowers rolled a 435 and Konrad Zapal earned a 429.

Girls basketball

DeKalb 52, Prairie Ridge 34: At the Burlington Central Mark Einwich Kick-Off Tournament, Zoe Nanos scored 17 points but the Wolves couldn’t pick up their first win of the season. Bella Militello added 10 points for PR (0-2).

Kaneland 49, Marengo 30: At the Burlington Central Mark Einwich Kick-Off Tournament, Maggie Hanson scored 13 points but the Indians couldn’t keep up in their second game of the season. Myah Broughton added 9 points for Marengo (1-1) while Macy Noe had 6.

Moline 53, Burlington Central 37: At the Burlington Central Mark Einwich Kick-Off Tournament, the Rockets (1-1) couldn’t hang on in their second game of the season.

Dixon 66, Richmond-Burton 16: At the Oregon Tournament, the Rockets (0-1) dropped their season-opener.