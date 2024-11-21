First snow of the year hits McHenry County, with 1 to 3 inches, dozens of crashes

Joyce Becker carries her 2-year-old granddaughter through the snow to their car on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in the parking lot of McHenry Recreation Center as winter weather makes its first appearance in McHenry County. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

McHenry County saw about 1 to 3 inches of snow during the season’s first snow Thursday – along with several dozen crashes.

The city of McHenry saw a “mass call volume” in a short time, McHenry Police Department spokesperson Ashley O’Herron said Thursday, leading the city to implement its snow plan for non-emergency traffic crashes.

Police encouraged drivers involved in minor crashes where nobody was injured and cars still drivable to exchange information and submit a police report later, according to a city alert issued about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

By about 11:45 a.m., the police department had responded to a half-dozen crashes and “numerous other motorist assists” over a three and a half hour period, O’Herron said.

The Pearl Street Bridge was also temporarily closed due to the weather conditions, reopening after plows had a chance to salt it, O’Herron said.

In nearby Woodstock, police had responded to eight crashes between 8 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Thursday, but officials couldn’t say whether all were weather-related.

By 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office had received calls for 20 crashes and 27 motorist assists, including cars in ditches, spokesperson Emily Matusek-Baker said. All 47 events were weather-related, she said.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media Thursday, reminding drivers of winter weather safe driving tips, including decreasing speed, avoiding cruise control, increasing following distance, accelerating and decelerating slowly, removing snow and ice from vehicles, and making room for plows and emergency vehicles.

A man shovels snow at KC's Cabin on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Fox Lake, as winter weather makes its first appearance in McHenry County. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Woodstock public works hit the roads about 8:30 a.m. to salt and plows started pushing snow out of the roads about 10 a.m., Public Works Director Brent Aymond said. As of 1 p.m. crews were still out clearing slush, but Aymond wasn’t expecting crews to be out too late Thursday.

Leaf collection was cancelled for the day in Woodstock, Aymond said, adding the leaf machines are pulled by the plows.

In Huntley, crews were out about 7:30 a.m. salting and returned in the mid- to late morning, plowing slush and salting again, said Jason Irvin, the deputy public works director. He expected crews to be finished by around 3 p.m.

Irvin said it was nice to have a lighter event, noting the area usually starts off with a dusting or light snow.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow fell in McHenry County, National Weather Service meteorologist Gino Izzi said Thursday afternoon. Some drizzle and light rain was forecasted for the afternoon, and temperatures have remained mostly above freezing.

Snow should melt over the next couple of days, Izzi said. A wind advisory was expected to be in place for McHenry County until 8 p.m. Thursday, but got called off early. Izzi said it was windy but not enough for an advisory.