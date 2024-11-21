Duke’s Inferno closing its doors in Woodstock

The interior of Duke's Inferno in Woodstock. The restaurant announced it would be closing its doors Dec. 1. (Claire O'Brien)

Duke’s Inferno, an eco-conscious, wood-fired pizza parlor in Woodstock, announced this week it will be closing its doors, about a year after it opened.

The restaurant, located at 11671 Catalpa Lane in Woodstock, opened up November 2023 and was in a location visible but not accessible from Route 14. The restaurant shared ownership with Duke’s Alehouse and Kitchen in Crystal Lake, which will remain open.

Duke’s Inferno shared a video Wednesday on Facebook, announcing its last day of business will be Dec. 1 and encouraging customers to make reservations and come say their goodbyes.

The restaurant thanked its patrons for their support in the video as well.

Duke’s Inferno’s closure comes several months after it sent an appeal to patrons and the public, saying it had not gotten the sales it needed to stay successful long-term.

In August, the restaurant ran a promotion, offering a discount for people who made and honored their reservations. The restaurant had double its usual reservations during the week of the promotion, but the restaurant ownership was still nervous about being able to stay afloat.