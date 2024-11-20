Harvard man accused of sexually assaulting woman at knife point pleads guilty

A Harvard man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while holding a kitchen knife and keeping her from calling 911 was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison.

Cesar C. Ortiz, 40, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, McHenry County court records show.

He is required to serve 85% of his prison term and faces the possibility of civil commitment after serving his prison term, according to the judgment order in McHenry County court signed by Judge Tiffany Davis. He also is ordered to register as a sex offender for life. When released from prison, Ortiz must serve mandatory supervised release for three years up to natural life.

Ortiz will receive credit for the 665 days that he spent in custody at the county jail since his arrest.

About 10:30 p.m. Jan. 18, authorities said Ortiz shoved the woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her in a bedroom of his home while holding a kitchen knife, according to the indictment and criminal complaint filed last year by Harvard police. He also allegedly took away her cellphone and threw a tablet capable of calling 911 down a flight of stairs, police said.