McHenry County Sheriff’s Office writes 238 tickets during Halloween enforcement

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued 238 citations during the recent Halloween “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period, including 47 tickets for seat belt violations.

It also issued 14 tickets for electronic communication violations; 13 for suspended registration; 10 for driving while license suspended, license revoked or without a license; 25 for lack of insurance, 83 for speeding and 46 for other various traffic offenses.

The Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded using federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.