New occupant of decades-vacant Motorola facility in Harvard recognized

McHenry County Economic Development Corp. award winners pose with former Chicago Bears football player Dan Hampton. Pictured (from left) are Molly Ostap and Amy Humbracht of the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce; Dan Hampton; Lucas Muriello of U.S. Medical Glove Co.; and Jennifer Johnson of Exemplar. (Photo provided by Kelsey Adams )

McHenry County businesses U.S. Medical Glove Co., the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce and Exemplar Financial Network all received awards at the McHenry County Economic Development Corp. annual dinner and awards banquet Wednesday night at the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn Express.

About 400 people attended the dinner, including business leaders, politicians and community members. Former Chicago Bears football player Dan Hampton spoke at the dinner about his journey to becoming a Hall of Fame defensive lineman, offering advice like creating small goals and being committed to success.

“Whatever field or occupation of life that you want to be in, you need to set goals and dare to be great,” he said.

U.S. Medical Glove Co. received the “Welcome to McHenry County Award” for moving into the decades-vacant Motorola facility in Harvard last year. The medical glove and mask manufacturing company created about 200 full-time jobs in Harvard, Naturally McHenry County President and CEO Jaki Berggren said.

“Since the pandemic, our country has been looking for a domestic answer to a dire, global need. U.S. Medical Glove Co. is focused on providing that answer using the local brain power, sweat equity and raw talent of Harvard and the greater communities of McHenry County,” U.S. Medical Glove Co. Chief Financial Officer Lucas Muriello said.

The McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce received the “Community Partner Award” for creating the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes last year and successfully boosting local businesses. After its first season of 10 tiny shops, many continued at the Riverwalk location and others went on to open permanent locations. The shops generated almost $500,000 in retail sales within six months, the chamber’s tiny shop manager Amy Humbracht said.

“This project is a model for how we can foster economic growth and create opportunities for entrepreneurs right here in McHenry County,” President Molly Ostap said.

Crystal Lake-based financial consultant Exemplar Financial Network won MCEDC’s newest honor, the “Business Cornerstone Award,” for being a key player in the county’s economy. The company works with over 125 financial advisors who manage about $5.6 billion in assets and serve over 17,500 clients across the country, Exemplar President Jennifer Johnson said.

“To be named a cornerstone of McHenry County is a privilege,” she said. “When we help individuals and organizations achieve their goals, we will strengthen McHenry County’s economy.”

MCEDC is a nonprofit public-private business advocacy group that helps leverage resources in the county to support economic development, according to the organization’s website.