Home State Bank announces new hire at Woodstock location

Home State Bank has announced the hiring of Lauren Cormier as the Banking Center manager of its Woodstock location.

Before moving to Woodstock, Cormier was a branch manager at a bank in Davenport, Iowa. She brings more than 12 years of retail banking experience to the position and said she is excited to become more actively involved in the Woodstock community.

Home State Bank also announced that Alexandra Weyland’s role as manager of both the Woodstock and McHenry locations will evolve as she continues her role as the Banking Center manager of the North McHenry location.