Whooping cough on the rise in McHenry County, health department warns

FILE – The McHenry County Department of Health reported a "significant increase" in pertussis, or whooping cough, cases in McHenry County, particularly among school-aged children. (Matthew Apgar)

Whooping cough cases were up significantly in October, the McHenry County Department of Health warned in a news release Thursday.

As the Northwest Herald reported earlier this month, the county saw eight cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, in October, up from five in September and six in August. Those three months account for more than half of the year’s total.

The cases are “particularly among school-aged children,” and have occurred throughout McHenry County, the health department said in the release.

In 2020, the county reported 10 cases of whooping cough, one in 2021 and two in 2022, according to reports published on its website. Thirteen cases were reported in 2023, and compared with the 35 cases tallied this year through the end of October, more than double the 2023 year-end total.

Pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory disease, spread through droplets in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, the department said. Pertussis can start with mild symptoms like a runny nose, low-grade fever, and cough, progressing to intense coughing fits, sometimes accompanied by vomiting, a high-pitched “whoop” sound, exhaustion and even pauses in breathing.

The severity can vary based on age and vaccination history. Infants, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness, hospitalization or even death.

Frequent handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes are important prevention steps. Vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure against pertussis, the health department said.

Anyone who develops symptoms should promptly consult a health care provider, and if a child is diagnosed with pertussis, parents are encouraged to inform the child’s school to help lessen further spread, according to the release.

The McHenry County Department of Health offers DTaP and Tdap vaccines – which include vaccinations against pertussis – at a reduced cost for those who qualify. To make an appointment, call 815-334-4500.

For more information about pertussis and vaccination, call the health department at 815-334-4500 or visit MCDH.info.