Rockin’ the Spectrum opens new location in Crystal Lake

Rockin’ the Spectrum, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support, resources and advocacy for families and individuals with special needs, has opened a new location at 829 S. Virginia Road in Crystal Lake.

The group marked its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month. The event was co-hosted by the Cary-Grove Area, Crystal Lake and Chain O’ Lakes chambers of commerce.

Founded in 2019, Rockin’ the Spectrum was created to provide families with support and services lacking in the community, according to a news release. The organization’s mission to create a brighter future for families impacted by autism and other developmental disorders is driven by the motto “No one in this rockin’ family fights alone.”

The new facility is designed to meet the unique needs of special-needs individuals of all ages. With bright and welcoming spaces, it offers an environment where families can feel safe, supported and included.

For more information on Rockin’ the Spectrum’s programs and day program registration, visit rockinthespectrum.com or call 224-538-9736.