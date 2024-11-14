Crystal Lake’s Bethany Lutheran Church hires new associate pastor

Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W. Crystal Lake Ave. in Crystal Lake, has announced the hiring of Katie Mueller as an associate pastor. (Photo provided by Bethany Lutheran Church)

Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W. Crystal Lake Ave. in Crystal Lake, has announced the hiring of Katie Mueller as an associate pastor.

Mueller completed her vicarage at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Villa Park. She holds a Master of Divinity degree from the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago and has worked as a pastoral associate in Beverly. A proud Midwesterner, she lives with her spouse, Katie, in Elgin.

Mueller’s ministry focuses on open dialogue, holy joy and a strong sense of belonging, according to a news release from Bethany Lutheran Church. She is dedicated to fostering relationships, providing trauma-informed care and creating spaces for young people and emerging adults to thrive. Her commitment to justice for marginalized communities reflects her passion for helping others explore their spiritual identities.

As she begins work at Bethany Lutheran, Mueller said she looks forward to engaging youth through the Plugged In Youth Program and listening to the community’s needs to foster joy and belonging.