Over 30 residents regroup after Woodstock apartment fire kills 1, hospitalizes 2

Woodstock firefighters outside the scene of a fatal fire on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in the 700 block of St. John’s Road in Woodstock. A fire the night before left one man dead, two in the hospital and more than 30 residents displaced, according to a Woodstock fire spokesman. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Diana Ramirez was starting to go to sleep Tuesday night in second-floor Woodstock apartment when she heard sirens and smelled smoke.

When she opened the her bedroom door in the apartment she shares with her partner, Diego Landeros, and their 1-year-old daughter, the apartment was already filled with smoke.

“Everything was dark and smokey,” she said. “You couldn’t really see much of the hallway. I just kept hearing the firefighters saying, ‘Get out, get out.’”

The fire Tuesday night at killed one man, left two more hospitalized and displaced more than 30 residents, including Ramirez and her family.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday to the fire at the two-story apartment complex in the 700 block of St. John’s Road in Woodstock, receiving multiple 911 calls reporting heavy fire conditions and potentially trapped occupants while en route, according to a news release.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find heavy fire coming from the structure, having spread rapidly to the attic and traveling the length of the building, spokesman Alex Vucha said in the release.

Fire crews “initiated an aggressive interior and exterior attack on the fire,” and used two tower ladders to extinguish the fire from above, Vucha said. Additional aid was requested through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, which ultimately going to the 5th Alarm with more than 20 area fire departments, the Woodstock Police Department and dispatchers assisting.

A fire Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in the 700 block of St. John's Road in Woodstock left one man dead, two in the hospital and more than 30 residents displaced, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District officials said. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

“Their efforts were instrumental in managing the response and ensuring safety throughout the incident,” Vucha said in the release.

The fire was declared under control about midnight, but crews remained on the scene throughout the night to address hotspots and ensure the area is safe.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire began in a first-floor unit, Vucha said in a follow-up news release.

“The building lacked both a sprinkler and central smoke alarm system, contributing to the rapid spread of the fire throughout the two-story apartment complex,” Vucha said in the release.

One resident, an adult male who used a wheelchair, suffered “critical, life-threatening injuries,” Vucha said. He was in his wheelchair when he was found and rescued by firefighters. While initially scheduled to be flown, he was ultimately taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

One woman and baby also were evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation, and two other people were taken to the hospital. The mom and the baby were not taken to the hospital, and a woman remains in critical condition, Vucha said. The second person hospitalized had minor injuries unrelated to the fire. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Of the 24 units in the building, 12 sustained significant damage, displacing more than 30 people. The American Red Cross is assisting affected individuals with temporary relocation and essential living needs.

The entire building is uninhabitable and initial damage estimates for the building and contents inside are expected to be over $1.5 million, Vucha said. Firefighters remained on the scene assisting residents in retrieving belongings and addressing safety concerns as of Wednesday afternoon, Vucha said.

Everything in Ramirez and Landeros’ home was destroyed except for a few pictures hanging on the wall that firefighters were able retrieve, Ramirez said.

“We’re not really worried about ourselves right now; we’re just worried about our daughter,” she said. “We just need diapers and clothes because everything is gone.”

Two GoFundMe fundraisers were created to help the family of three get back on their feet. Nearly $4,500 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon. Donations can be made at bit.ly/DiegoandDianawoodstockfire or bit.ly/4fOCjFn.

Landeros said he was coming home when he saw the roof on fire.

Woodstock firefighters gather outside the scene of a fatal fire Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in the 700 block of St. John's Road in Woodstock. The fire left one man dead, two in the hospital and more than 30 residents displaced, according to a Woodstock fire spokesman. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

“My family, we’re a young family, and we all started from zero. It’s like starting over again,” he said.

In response to the fire, a temporary relocation center has been established at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 401 St. Johns Road, Woodstock to assist displaced residents. Residents in need of support are encouraged to visit the center for assistance and resources.

As of Wednesday morning, the church was sheltering three people, but more may come over the next few days, American Red Cross volunteer Valentina Logan said. While shelter is available at the church “for as long as necessary,” American Red Cross volunteers have been working to get the displaced residents a hotel or an apartment, she said.

“No one wants to sleep on a cot,” she said.

St. John’s Lutheran Church came to the scene in the middle of the night and started helping immediately, Logan said. The church is accepting donations, including canned food, toiletries, shoes and clothing.

Logan, who is from southern Illinois, was volunteering in Chicago for about a week when she got the call to help out in Woodstock. She has been volunteering for three years and has been deployed 19 times across the country. The Red Cross is always in need of more volunteers to help people recover from fires, she said.

“It’s heartwarming, heart-wrenching, beautiful and tragic all at the same time,” Logan said.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious and remains under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Woodstock Police Department, and Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Vucha said.

The city of Woodstock has dedicated a section on its website for ongoing updates. It noted Woodstock-based Warp Corps is coordinating with the American Red Cross to support displaced residents. Visit woodstockil.gov/news for updates.

The Community Foundation for McHenry County has also established the McHenry County Crisis Fund to support those affected, committing an initial $10,000 to the fund, according to a news release. The foundation seeks to provide critical support, including shelter, medical assistance, and basic necessities, to those impact.