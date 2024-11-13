Here are the candidates who have filed so far in McHenry County for 2025 spring election

McHenry City Clerk Trisha Ramel files her paperwork Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, to run for another term as the city clerk of McHenry with McHenry Deputy Clerk Monte Johnson during first day of filing for the consolidated election on April 1, 2025. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Across McHenry County, voters will get to pick who will serve on their local village boards, city councils, and township, park, library and fire protection district boards this spring.

While candidates for the cities of Crystal Lake and Woodstock filed last month, the vast majority of candidates in these races began filing Tuesday. The last day they have to file is Monday.

We will update this list as we reach out to the various municipalities and other agencies throughout the week. If you are a candidate and do not see your name, contact us at tips@nwherald.com.

Here are the municipal candidates who have filed so far:

(i) indicates incumbent

Algonquin

Village President

Debby Sosine (i)

Village Clerk

Fred Martin (i)

Trustees

Robert “Bob” Smith (i)

Laura Brehmer (i)

Jerry Glogowski (i)

Barrington Hills

Village President

Brian Cecola (i)

Trustees

David Riff (i)

Thomas Stauss (i)

Laura Ekstrom (i)

Bull Valley

Three four-year trustee seats are up for reelection.

Cary

Mayor

Mark Kownick (i)

Trustees

Duane “Rick” Dudek (i)

Rick Walrath (i)

David Prusina

Crystal Lake

Mayor Haig Haleblian is not up for reelection next year. His term expires in 2027.

City Council

Ian Philpot (i)

Cameron Hubbard (i)

Natasha Teetsov

Fox Lake

The village president, village clerk and three four-year trustee seats are up for election.

Fox River Grove

Village President

Marc McLaughlin (i)

Trustees

Andrew Migdal (i)

David Joseph

Harvard

The mayor, city clerk, and 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th aldermanic wards are up for reelection.

Hebron

Village President

Robert Shelton (i)

Frank Beatty

Village Board

Three seats are up this spring, but no candidates had filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Holiday Hills

The village president seat and three four-year trustee positions are up for election.

Huntley

Village President

Timothy J. Hoeft (i)

John M. Piwko (currently a trustee)

Village Board

Marilynn Berendt

Don Walz

JR Westberg (i)

Island Lake

Four candidates filed as a slate, the Island Lake People’s Party:

Mayor

Richard McLaughlin

Trustees

Charles Cermak

Wendy Mills

Steve Deasey

Johnsburg

Mayor

Ed Hettermann (i)

Trustees

Beth Foreman (i)

Greg Klemstein (i)

Steve Dixon

Lake in the Hills

Village Clerk

Shannon DuBeau (i)

Village Board

Stephen Harlfinger (i)

Bob Huckins (i)

Bill Dustin (i)

Lakewood

Village President

David Stavropoulos (i)

Trustees

Michael Fischer (i)

Marengo

Alderperson Ward 1

Nicole DeBoer (i)

Amanda Damish

Alderperson Ward 2

Steven Mortensen (i)

Michael Powers

McCullom Lake

The village board president, three four-year trustee terms and one two-year unexpired trustee term is up for election.

McHenry

Mayor

Wayne Jett (i)

City Clerk

Trisha Ramel (i)

Alderperson Ward 1

Bobbi Baehne

Alderperson Ward 3

Frank McClatchey (i)

Stephen Doherty

Alderperson Ward 5

Andy Davis (i)

Christopher Moore

Oakwood Hills

Four seats and the village president are up this spring, but no candidates had filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Prairie Grove

The village president seat is up this spring, but no candidates, including incumbent David Underwood, have filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

Village Board

Robert Halpern-Givens (i)

Megan Behm

Terry Brown

Richmond

The village president, one two-year unexpired term and three four-year trustee terms are up this spring. No candidates were reported to have filed Tuesday.

Spring Grove

The village board president and three trustee seats are open for election. No filers were reported Tuesday.

Trout Valley

Three trustee seats are up for election. An attempt tor reach their village staff was unsuccessful.

Volo

Three four-year trustee spots are up for election.

Wonder Lake

Three, four-year term trustee positions up for election. No filers were reported Tuesday.

Woodstock

Mayor

Mike Turner (i)

City Council

Tom Nierman (i)

Bob Seegers Jr. (i)

Joseph “John” Puzzo

Theodore “Theo” Dice

Gregory A. Hanson

Joshua S. Fourdyce

Last updated: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Here are the school board candidates who have filed so far:

Johnsburg School District 12

Four seats

Alise Gaughan

Cathy B. Neiss (i)

James Barrett (i)

Mark A. Majercik

Thomas J. Oeffling (i)

Huntley School District 158

Four seats

Richard Bobby III

Paul A. Troy (i)

Sean Cratty (i)

Corine Burns

Alden-Hebron School District 19

One two-year term

Matthew Misiek (i)

Four four-year terms

Brandon Berg (i)

Penny Smith (i)

Woodstock School District 200

Four seats

Jacob Homuth (i)

Carl W. Gilmore (i)

Community School District 300

One two-year term

Leslie LaMarca (i)

Three seats

Patrick Malia Jr.

Christine Birkett (i)

Alisa “Lisa” Lindmark

Emmanuel Thomas (i)

Harvard School District 50

Four seats

Melinda Shafer (i)

Rubi Vega

Renee Gonzalez

Caren S. MacKenzie (i)

Diana Bird (i)

Marengo Community High School District 154

Four seats

Jodie Kanaly (i)

Community High School District 155

Four seats

David Jenkins

Ryan Olson

Nicole Pavoris (i)

McHenry High School District 156

Four seats

Pat Arnold (i)

Amanda (Mandy) Lobbins (i)

Melissa Snyder

Richmond-Burton High School District 157

Four seats

Janine Martin

Nicholas Johnson

Ryan R. Andrus (i)

McHenry School District 15

One two-year term

Arne Waltmire (i)

Four four-year terms

Lindsay Turner (i)

Jennifer Synek (i)

Rachel McDonnell (i)

Chad Mihevc (i)

Marengo-Union Elementary School District 165

Three seats

Nicole Misiura (i)

Richard Czepczynski (i)

Cary School District 26

Four seats

Stacey Sault (i)

Julie Jette (i)

Fox River Grove School District 3

Four seats

Alex Johnson (i)

Laura Vanderploeg (i)

Crystal Lake School District 47

Four seats

Debra L. Barton (i)

Lea Grover

Alena Hansen

Devon Hubbard Tessmer

Nippersink School District 2

Four seats

Tom Schwartz

Mary Shufelt (i)

--

