Here are the candidates who have filed so far in McHenry County for 2025 spring election

Across McHenry County, voters will get to pick who will serve on their local village boards, city councils, and township, park, library and fire protection district boards this spring.
While candidates for the cities of Crystal Lake and Woodstock filed last month, the vast majority of candidates in these races began filing Tuesday. The last day they have to file is Monday.
We will update this list as we reach out to the various municipalities and other agencies throughout the week. If you are a candidate and do not see your name, contact us at tips@nwherald.com.
[ Read more: It’s election time, again: Filing starts for April 1 races in McHenry County ]
[ Read more: McHenry County mayors who are up for reelection next year as candidate filing opens ]
Here are the municipal candidates who have filed so far:
(i) indicates incumbent
Algonquin
Village President
Debby Sosine (i)
Village Clerk
Fred Martin (i)
Trustees
Robert “Bob” Smith (i)
Laura Brehmer (i)
Jerry Glogowski (i)
Barrington Hills
Village President
Brian Cecola (i)
Trustees
David Riff (i)
Thomas Stauss (i)
Laura Ekstrom (i)
Bull Valley
Three four-year trustee seats are up for reelection.
Cary
Mayor
Mark Kownick (i)
Trustees
Duane “Rick” Dudek (i)
Rick Walrath (i)
David Prusina
Crystal Lake
Mayor Haig Haleblian is not up for reelection next year. His term expires in 2027.
City Council
Ian Philpot (i)
Cameron Hubbard (i)
Natasha Teetsov
Fox Lake
The village president, village clerk and three four-year trustee seats are up for election.
Fox River Grove
Village President
Marc McLaughlin (i)
Trustees
Andrew Migdal (i)
David Joseph
Harvard
The mayor, city clerk, and 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th aldermanic wards are up for reelection.
Hebron
Village President
Robert Shelton (i)
Frank Beatty
Village Board
Three seats are up this spring, but no candidates had filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Holiday Hills
The village president seat and three four-year trustee positions are up for election.
Huntley
Village President
Timothy J. Hoeft (i)
John M. Piwko (currently a trustee)
Village Board
Marilynn Berendt
Don Walz
JR Westberg (i)
Island Lake
Four candidates filed as a slate, the Island Lake People’s Party:
Mayor
Richard McLaughlin
Trustees
Charles Cermak
Wendy Mills
Steve Deasey
Johnsburg
Mayor
Ed Hettermann (i)
Trustees
Beth Foreman (i)
Greg Klemstein (i)
Steve Dixon
Lake in the Hills
Village Clerk
Shannon DuBeau (i)
Village Board
Stephen Harlfinger (i)
Bob Huckins (i)
Bill Dustin (i)
Lakewood
Village President
David Stavropoulos (i)
Trustees
Michael Fischer (i)
Marengo
Alderperson Ward 1
Nicole DeBoer (i)
Amanda Damish
Alderperson Ward 2
Steven Mortensen (i)
Michael Powers
McCullom Lake
The village board president, three four-year trustee terms and one two-year unexpired trustee term is up for election.
McHenry
Mayor
Wayne Jett (i)
City Clerk
Trisha Ramel (i)
Alderperson Ward 1
Bobbi Baehne
Alderperson Ward 3
Frank McClatchey (i)
Stephen Doherty
Alderperson Ward 5
Andy Davis (i)
Christopher Moore
Oakwood Hills
Four seats and the village president are up this spring, but no candidates had filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Prairie Grove
The village president seat is up this spring, but no candidates, including incumbent David Underwood, have filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Village Board
Robert Halpern-Givens (i)
Megan Behm
Terry Brown
Richmond
The village president, one two-year unexpired term and three four-year trustee terms are up this spring. No candidates were reported to have filed Tuesday.
Spring Grove
The village board president and three trustee seats are open for election. No filers were reported Tuesday.
Trout Valley
Three trustee seats are up for election. An attempt tor reach their village staff was unsuccessful.
Volo
Three four-year trustee spots are up for election.
Wonder Lake
Three, four-year term trustee positions up for election. No filers were reported Tuesday.
Woodstock
Mayor
Mike Turner (i)
City Council
Tom Nierman (i)
Bob Seegers Jr. (i)
Joseph “John” Puzzo
Theodore “Theo” Dice
Gregory A. Hanson
Joshua S. Fourdyce
Last updated: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.
Here are the school board candidates who have filed so far:
Johnsburg School District 12
Four seats
Alise Gaughan
Cathy B. Neiss (i)
James Barrett (i)
Mark A. Majercik
Thomas J. Oeffling (i)
Huntley School District 158
Four seats
Richard Bobby III
Paul A. Troy (i)
Sean Cratty (i)
Corine Burns
Alden-Hebron School District 19
One two-year term
Matthew Misiek (i)
Four four-year terms
Brandon Berg (i)
Penny Smith (i)
Woodstock School District 200
Four seats
Jacob Homuth (i)
Carl W. Gilmore (i)
Community School District 300
One two-year term
Leslie LaMarca (i)
Three seats
Patrick Malia Jr.
Christine Birkett (i)
Alisa “Lisa” Lindmark
Emmanuel Thomas (i)
Harvard School District 50
Four seats
Melinda Shafer (i)
Rubi Vega
Renee Gonzalez
Caren S. MacKenzie (i)
Diana Bird (i)
Marengo Community High School District 154
Four seats
Jodie Kanaly (i)
Community High School District 155
Four seats
David Jenkins
Ryan Olson
Nicole Pavoris (i)
McHenry High School District 156
Four seats
Pat Arnold (i)
Amanda (Mandy) Lobbins (i)
Melissa Snyder
Richmond-Burton High School District 157
Four seats
Janine Martin
Nicholas Johnson
Ryan R. Andrus (i)
McHenry School District 15
One two-year term
Arne Waltmire (i)
Four four-year terms
Lindsay Turner (i)
Jennifer Synek (i)
Rachel McDonnell (i)
Chad Mihevc (i)
Marengo-Union Elementary School District 165
Three seats
Nicole Misiura (i)
Richard Czepczynski (i)
Cary School District 26
Four seats
Stacey Sault (i)
Julie Jette (i)
Fox River Grove School District 3
Four seats
Alex Johnson (i)
Laura Vanderploeg (i)
Crystal Lake School District 47
Four seats
Debra L. Barton (i)
Lea Grover
Alena Hansen
Devon Hubbard Tessmer
Nippersink School District 2
Four seats
Tom Schwartz
Mary Shufelt (i)
--
We will update this list as we reach out to the various municipalities and other agencies throughout the week. If you are a candidate and do not see your name, contact us at tips@nwherald.com.